T. Graham Brown Welcomes Marty Roe of Diamond Rio As His Guest For LIVE WIRE

(2911) Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, September 6th at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Grammy-nominated, CMA and ACM winner, Grand Ole Opry member and Diamond Rio frontman, Marty Roe. With a 30-plus-year career in country music with hits including "Meet in The Middle," "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," "One More Day," "Beautiful Mess," "Unbelievable," "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," and more, Diamond Rio has sold more than 6.8 million albums and surpassed 1 billion global streams, charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles.

LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

"Y'all this heat has been something else and nothing is cooler than listening to your favorite live tunes from the comfort of your favorite chair and some air conditioning," laughs Brown. "We are spinning everything you can imagine from the classics to the 90s and everything in between. I also got to sit down with my buddy, Marty Roe from Diamond Rio. The hits they have had are incredible and it was great catching up with him. Be sure to tune in or you'll be missing out!"

With continued airings throughout September, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Joe Diffie, Pam Tillis, Charley Pride, Delbert McClinton, T. Graham Brown, and Gregg Allman, along with an interview and live cuts from Marty Roe of Diamond Rio. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

T. Graham Brown is also celebrating the 25th Anniversary of his hit song, "Wine Into Water." Released on August 25, 1998, "Wine Into Water" has become a signature song of T. Graham Brown's throughout the country, bringing to life his internal struggles with alcohol and addiction. Written by T. Graham Brown, Ted Hewitt, and Bruce Burch and produced by Brown and Gary Nicholson, this single continues to resonate with fans daily, making it one of his most requested songs.

"Wine Into Water" is a very personal song for me and when we sat down to write it, the words just came out," shares Brown. "Listen, I continued to struggle with my demons like no one can believe. One morning, I woke up and said a prayer. I was tired of hurting and feeling sick all the time. It was killing me. So, I said my prayer, and something happened. It changed my life. Living through this, it has become my mission to help someone, even if only one, then it was all worth it. Music is powerful and it means so much that this song has affected so many people. I love ya!"

Additional airings in September include:

Wednesday, September 06 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, September 07 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, September 10 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, September 12 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, September 14 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, September 23 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, September @ 6 pm ET

Monday, September 25 @ 12 pm ET

