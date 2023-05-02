T. Graham Brown Welcomes Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad For 'Live Wire'

(2911) Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, May 3 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

"I am so excited for May's LIVE WIRE for several reasons," shares Brown. "First off, I got to have a great conversation with my good buddy, Danny Shirley from Confederate Railroad. We've been friends for a long time and it was great to catch up and you get to hear it all! Also, May marks the 35th Anniversary of my hit song, "Darlene." I hope you will join us because it's gonna be good."

With continued airings throughout May, the show will feature live cuts from artists including George Jones, Tanya Tucker, Marty Stuart, T. Graham Brown, and Atlanta Rhythm Section, along with an interview and live cuts from Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

T. Graham Brown is currently celebrating the 35th anniversary of his #1 hit, "Darlene." As one of his most requested songs, "Darlene" was released in May 1988. Written by Mike Geiger, Woody Mullis, and Ricky Ray Rector and produced by Ron Chancey, "Darlene" was released as the first single from his album, 'Come As You Were.' The song was Brown's third #1 and spent a total of fourteen weeks on the country charts.

After a recent performance at the North American Country Music Association International's annual event in Pigeon Forge, T. Graham Brown was presented with NACMAI's LEGEND Award and was then surprised by Ken Reynolds, President of the Kentucky Country Music Association, with the first-ever Kentucky Country Music Association's Humanitarian Award for Brown's hard work and fundraising efforts for the 2022 flood victims of Eastern Kentucky, along with a framed letter from the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear. Also during the event, a display case was designed with a special jacket and other personal items, which were included as a way to commemorate Brown's four-decade-long career in country music and a place for fans to appreciate some of his most memorable moments and achievements.

Additional airings in May include:

Wednesday, May 03 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, May 04 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, May 07 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, May 09 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, May 11 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, May 20 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, May 21 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, May 22 @ 12 pm ET

T. Graham Brown's Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAY 05 - Jettie Baker Center / Clintwood, Va.

MAY 06 - Ocean Drive Beach Music Festival / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

MAY 07 - Capitol Theater / Lebanon, Tenn.

MAY 11 - Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts / Victoria, Texas

MAY 12 - Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Texas

MAY 13 - The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre / Brenham, Texas

MAY 19 - Innovation Amphitheater / Winder, Ga.

MAY 27 - Coalfest / Brilliant, Ala.

JUN 16 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center / Shipshewana, Ind.

JUN 17 - Ritz Theater / Muscle Shoals, Ala.

AUG 02 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa / Catoosa, Okla.

AUG 03 - Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

AUG 05 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla. (with T.G. Sheppard, Janie Fricke, Moe Bandy, and Jeannie Seely)

AUG 12 - Camping World Pavilion / Marion, N.C.

AUG 19 - Pioneer Days / New Boston, Texas

AUG 21 - Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

SEP 01 - Texan Theater / Cleveland, Texas

SEP 02 - Neon Moon Restaurant and Social Club / Yantis, Texas

SEP 14 - Pines Theater / Lufkin, Texas

SEP 16 - Memorial City Hall Performance Center / Marshall, Texas

SEP 21 - Hancock County Arena / Kiln, Miss.

OCT 21 - Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo / Bryan, Texas

NOV 03 - Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

