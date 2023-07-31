Jimmy Fortune To Guest On T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE

(2911) Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, August 2 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Jimmy Fortune. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

"It doesn't get any hotter than the dog days of summer, except when you tune into LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country," shares Brown. "I've got some great live tracks and some stories to accompany them! My pal, Jimmy Fortune, and I also had a great visit and can't wait for you to hear it."

With continued airings throughout August, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Moe Bandy, Gary Morris, Lynn Anderson, Merle Haggard, T. Graham Brown, and Bachman Turner Overdrive, along with an interview and live cuts from Jimmy Fortune. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

T. Graham Brown was the featured artist this weekend on Huckabee, celebrating the 35th anniversary of his #1 hit, "Darlene" and also performing "Wine Into Water." As one of his most requested songs, "Darlene" was released in May 1988. Written by Mike Geiger, Woody Mullis, and Ricky Ray Rector and produced by Ron Chancey, "Darlene" was released as the first single from his album, 'Come As You Were.' The song was Brown's third #1 and spent a total of fourteen weeks on the country charts.

