59th ACM Awards First Round of Performers Announced

(Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis) Today, the Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced the first round of artists set to perform live at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. Country Music's Party of the Year will feature stellar performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson. Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT. A Prime membership will not be required to watch live, everyone is invited to the Party of the Year.

As previously announced, Reba will also take the stage for a show stopping special performance featuring brand new music. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

A limited number of tickets to the 59th ACM Awards are available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop party packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits from the last year and seats closer to the action than ever.

Fans can also tune into the official ACM Red Carpet on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, and Amazon Live, starting at 7 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. CDT / 4 p.m. PDT. The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate Country Music's biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast will be available directly following the stream on Prime Video and available the next day for free on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app. Performers, presenters, and ACM Awards ancillary events will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Raj Kapoor is Executive Producer and Showrunner, with Patrick Menton as Co-Executive Producer. Damon Whiteside serves as Executive Producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Barry Adelman serves as Executive Producer for DCP. John Saade continues to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in collaboration with Prime Video. This year's show marks its return to Frisco, Texas for the second consecutive year after the 2023 show was one of the most watched awards shows of the year.

Fans can also stream the Official ACM Awards playlist available now on Amazon Music in celebration of this year's nominees. Fans can listen to Country Music's biggest stars, such as Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll, directly on the Amazon Music app

