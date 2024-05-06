George Strait Reveals New Album Coming During Sold Out Indianapolis Concert

(EBM) From the moment George Strait stepped on stage at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night (May 4, 2024), it was clear he and the Ace in the Hole Band had missed performing for fans. "It's so good to be back...man, it's been six months, and that's too long," Strait said in greeting the sold-out crowd of 51,132 before teasing what was in store over the next two hours.

"We got some new stuff, too, I'm gonna throw in throughout the night, because I broke down and did another record, and I'm gonna play a few of those for you tonight," Strait shared two songs in, playing the first-of-three, "Three Drinks Behind," from his forthcoming album while also revealing the new studio album will be titled Cowboys and Dreamers.

It was a night of connection for all the cowboys and dreamers in the crowd, too. During "Check Yes or No" a couple got engaged while surrounding fans captured the moment, sharing in their celebration. And before "How 'Bout Them Cowgirls," Strait remarked, "I always like seeing some cowboys in the crowd because that means cowgirls are nearby." Pausing briefly after to share that the next song was written by his longtime manager, Erv Woolsey, a cowboy himself who recently passed, Strait shared, "I miss you, Erv."

"We always like to do songs from our old heroes that have passed on and finally got this one down (recorded) and gonna do it now live, this is 'Waymore's Blues,'" he offered halfway through his 32-song set.

Stapleton joined the Texan mid stride on "Pancho and Lefty," staying onstage for "You Don't Know What You're Missing," an album cut he penned for Strait's Love Is Everything, and revealing their first-ever collaboration, "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame," on Strait's forthcoming album.

Retired Lt. General Leroy Sisco introduced Retired US Army Private Issac Boshi in a poignant moment on stage presenting a new home to the hero noting it was his 113th home presentation with Strait via Military Warriors Support Foundation's Homes 4 Wounded Heroes Program.

Saturday was Strait's first show back after devastating losses to his touring family including his longtime manager, Woolsey, Ace in the Hole member Gene Elders and tour manager, Tom Foote, Strait took the opportunity to acknowledge their absence throughout the evening. "The last couple of months have been a tough time... music makes it all better. Thank you for coming out - we've had a great time tonight. This one is for Erv, and Gene and Tom," before concluding with a six-song encore.

Strait's 2024 Concert Calendar:

5/4 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN

5/11 EverBank Stadium Jacksonville, FL

5/25 Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA

6/1 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC

6/8 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

6/15 Kyle Field College Station, TX

6/29 Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT

7/13 Ford Field Detroit, MI

7/20 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

12/7 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

