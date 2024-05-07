Lainey Wilson Takes 'Wildflowers and Wild Horses' To No. 1

(BBR) Multi-platinum GRAMMY -award winning artist Lainey Wilson has received her seventh consecutive no.1 song at Country Radio via Broken Bow Records with "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," off her critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning album Bell Bottom Country.

"Wildflowers and Wild Horses" follows as the third single from Bell Bottom Country and has amassed over 125 million global streams to date. Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Paul Sikes and produced by GRAMMY -award winner Jay Joyce, "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," is a reflective tale of Wilson's life "barefoot and bareback." Southern yet soulful, the track is a accompanied by Wilson's signature sound and blends elements of Western, Rock, and Americana, bringing forth a modern yet traditional Country song, reflective of the Country artist's own upbringings and personal growth, echoing the dichotomy of her roots and journey beyond.

"It's such an honor to have 'Wildflowers and Wild Horses,' no.1 at Country Radio. This song has such a special place in my heart, as a fifth-generation farmer's daughter and someone who grew up on wide open land," said Wilson. "Thank you to my collaborators, Jay Joyce, Trannie Anderson, and Paul Sikes for helping bring this track to life. And to my fans, my wild horses, this is your theme song; none of this would be possible without you."

Already this year, Wilson has won a People's Choice Award for Female Country Artist of The Year, a CMT Music Award for Female Video of The Year, and made her Australian touring debut. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Wilson on her "Country's Cool Again" North American 2024 headlining tour and on the Academy of Country Music Awards' (ACM) stage later this month in Frisco, TX.

