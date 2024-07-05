.

Lainey Wilson Premieres '4x4xU' Video

07-05-2024 11:41 AM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lainey Wilson Premieres '4x4xU' Video

(BBR) Lainey Wilson released her brand-new song and music video "4x4xU" off her forthcoming and highly anticipated record, Whirlwind, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

"4x4xU" is the third song to be released from Whirlwind, after Wilson's lead single "Hang Tight Honey," which is currently in the Top 20 at Country radio and climbing. The brand-new track, co-written by Wilson, Jon Decious, and Aaron Raitiere, and produced by GRAMMY award winning producer Jay Joyce, features a brand-new accompanying music video directed by Dano Cerny.

Combining Wilson's distinctive songwriting style and signature country flair, "4x4xU" is a stripped-back love song about home being anywhere in the world you are, as long as you're with the one you love.

"I'm so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on '4x4xU.' This song is about finding that someone that gives you the comfort and peace of home anywhere in the world as long as you're by their side," said Wilson. "Thank you to the incredible Dano Cerny for directing this video and bringing the vision to life, and to all of my collaborators on this record for being a part of what I think could be my biggest song yet."

Already this year, Wilson has won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, a People's Choice Award for Female Country Artist of The Year, a CMT Music Award for Female Video of The Year, three ACM awards, including the coveted Entertainer of The Year, and became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Wilson on her "Country's Cool Again" North American 2024 headlining tour throughout the year.

Related Stories
Lainey Wilson Premieres '4x4xU' Video

Lainey Wilson Delivers 'Hang Tight Honey' Video

Lainey Wilson Celebrating July 4th With '4x4xU' Release

Lainey Wilson Delivers 'Out Of Oklahoma' Video From Twisters: The Album

Lainey Wilson Partners With American Greeting For SmashUp Video Ecard

More Lainey Wilson News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Previews Van Halen Tribute Tour- Metallica Get 'Whiplash' At Tons Of Rock Festival- Slipknot- more

David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th- Def Leppard Plan To Really Shake Things Up For Summer Stadium Tour- AC/DC- more

Day In Country

Zach Bryan Streams New Album 'THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE'- Thomas Rhett 'Feelin' Country' For Twisters Movie- more

Reviews

The dB's - Stands for deciBels

Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix

The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more

Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers

Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Previews Van Halen Tribute Tour

Metallica Get 'Whiplash' At Tons Of Rock Festival

Slipknot Reveal Lineup For Knotfest Brasil

Enter Shikari 'Dancing On The Frontline' With New Release

Bywater Call Share 'Everybody Knows' Video

A Forest Mighty Black Announce New Album With 'Birdman'

Singled Out: Virginity's Swinging South

David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th