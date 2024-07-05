Lainey Wilson Premieres '4x4xU' Video

(BBR) Lainey Wilson released her brand-new song and music video "4x4xU" off her forthcoming and highly anticipated record, Whirlwind, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

"4x4xU" is the third song to be released from Whirlwind, after Wilson's lead single "Hang Tight Honey," which is currently in the Top 20 at Country radio and climbing. The brand-new track, co-written by Wilson, Jon Decious, and Aaron Raitiere, and produced by GRAMMY award winning producer Jay Joyce, features a brand-new accompanying music video directed by Dano Cerny.

Combining Wilson's distinctive songwriting style and signature country flair, "4x4xU" is a stripped-back love song about home being anywhere in the world you are, as long as you're with the one you love.

"I'm so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on '4x4xU.' This song is about finding that someone that gives you the comfort and peace of home anywhere in the world as long as you're by their side," said Wilson. "Thank you to the incredible Dano Cerny for directing this video and bringing the vision to life, and to all of my collaborators on this record for being a part of what I think could be my biggest song yet."

Already this year, Wilson has won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, a People's Choice Award for Female Country Artist of The Year, a CMT Music Award for Female Video of The Year, three ACM awards, including the coveted Entertainer of The Year, and became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Wilson on her "Country's Cool Again" North American 2024 headlining tour throughout the year.

