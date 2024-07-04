Lainey Wilson Delivers 'Hang Tight Honey' Video

(BBR) GRAMMY award winning multi-PLATINUM artist, Lainey Wilson released the music video for "Hang Tight Honey," off her forthcoming and highly anticipated record, Whirlwind, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

Written by Wilson, Driver Williams, Jason Nix, and Paul Sikes, and produced by GRAMMY award-winning producer Jay Joyce, "Hang Tight Honey" is the lead single from Whirlwind and currently sits in the Top 20 at Country radio and is rapidly climbing. The official music video was directed by Dano Cerny.

Rooted in the spirit of hardworking women, empowerment, and resilience, "Hang Tight Honey" blends Country with elements of 60's Funk and Rock into Wilson's signature sound - creating an instant hit.

With its infectious groove and empowering lyrics, the song celebrates the strength and tenacity of women while also infusing a fresh, contemporary vibe, serving as a testament to Wilson's artistry and creativity, solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the modern country music scene.

Already this year, Wilson has won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, a People's Choice Award for Female Country Artist of The Year, a CMT Music Award for Female Video of The Year, three ACM awards, including the coveted Entertainer of The Year, and became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Wilson on her "Country's Cool Again" North American 2024 headlining tour throughout the year.

