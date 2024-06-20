Lainey Wilson Delivers 'Out Of Oklahoma' Video From Twisters: The Album

Twisters: The Album cover art Twisters: The Album cover art

(Atlantic) Reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson has has shared the sentimental "Out of Oklahoma" video featuring exclusive footage from the film "Twisters". The song marks the latest release from the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be part of the Twisters soundtrack with 'Out of Oklahoma'," says Wilson. "This song bridges the tender and emotional love of where we come from and where we're going. I'm super excited for the film, it's going to be epic!"

"Out of Oklahoma" was preceded by the infectious line dancing anthem "Too Easy" from trailblazing country artist Tanner Adell, the energetic "Already Had It" from skyrocketing country star Tucker Wetmore, the homegrown "Never Left Me" by multi-platinum artist-songwriter Megan Moroney, the powerful "Hell or High Water" by chart-topping Multi-Platinum country sensation Bailey Zimmerman and exhilarating first single and Spotify's Song Of The Summer, "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" from country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs. Twisters: The Album arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

Related Stories

Lainey Wilson Partners With American Greeting For SmashUp Video Ecard

Jason Aldean's Toby Keith Tribute Goes Online, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll Celebrate ACM Wins

Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton Big Winners At 59th Academy of Country Music Awards

Lainey Wilson Announces New Album 'Whirlwind'

News > Lainey Wilson