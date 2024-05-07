Peytan Porter To Make Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

(The GreenRoom) Rising country artist and Billboard March Country "Rookie of the Month," Peytan Porter is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut this Friday, May 10th marking a milestone performance for her both personally and professionally. During her first-ever headlining show in Nashville, Porter shared that she received a call from Ashley McBryde, a friend, mentor and musical influence, marking one of Porter's lifelong dreams coming to fruition. Watch the video of the touching moment here.

"I'm so excited and honored to be making my Opry debut," Porter shared. "It's like my wedding day! While most girls dream about getting married, I've always dreamt about playing the Opry, I can't believe it's finally my turn to step into the circle."

Porter reached another career milestone recently, wrapping her first-ever headlining shows dubbed the "The Road To Grown." The shows, both featuring packed houses, took place in Nashville, TN, where she currently calls home and Atlanta, GA, not far from where she was raised - two cities that played important roles in her career growth. She received positive feedback from critics with some noting how during the Nashville show Peytan took the audience "through the highs, the lows, the beautiful and the ugly of her story with elegance and excitement" (Celeb Secrets) and that she "dominated the stage from start to finish" (Country Chord).

The rising artist recently dropped her EP GROWN, with critics highlighting how "the album is lush with introspective lyrics and gauzy, Laurel Canyon vibes" (Billboard). This month, Porter has been sharing live videos to accompany each song on the EP. These versions of the songs, collectively titled GROWN (Live from Piomingo), will be available on DSPs everywhere this Friday along with the final installment of the video series, a live video of track "Run the Radio."

In an era obsessed with choosing sides and validating preconceptions, Porter has separated herself from the pack. A self proclaimed small-town misfit from Dawsonville, GA, she's breaking the molds of both polished commercial Country music and the rootsy-craft behind Americana, hooking listeners with vivid tunes that feel universal but raise interesting questions. Porter's voice demands attention with an insightful stance as she signed her first deal in 2021 as a joint venture with Jody Williams Songs and Warner Chappell Music. Fresh off the heels of her acclaimed debut project IN MY HEAD earning 10 million streams across streaming platforms, Porter has also garnered a loyal and massive following in recent years, with 330k followers across all platforms and 50 million views on TikTok. The emerging artist has already earned a number of accolades including being a TikTok "Songwriter of the Year" Nominee at the 2022 iHeart Radio Awards and was named a CMT's "Next Up Now Artist." She has also served as direct support for Elle King, has performed at multiple CMA Fest and has opened for artists including Willie Nelson, Jon Pardi, Larry Fleet, Brett Eldredge, Eli Young Band and more.

