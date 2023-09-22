Peytan Porter 'Speaking Of Georgia' With New Single

(The GreenRoom) A rebellious rocker and honest singer-songwriter, Peytan Porter is taking her listeners along for a journey down memory lane with "Speaking of Georgia." The track is out today.
With this track, the Georgia native finds herself reminiscing on her first love and wondering what could have been. Written by Porter alongside Billy Montana and Mark Trussel, the mid-tempo song features twang-infused, wistful lyricism and Porter's rich, honest vocals.
Porter shared her inspiration behind the track, explaining, "As you move through life, you often wonder what might have happened if you took a different path - I think that feeling is something that a lot of people have experienced. People responded really well to this song when I first shared it on TikTok so I'm excited to have this final version out that I can share with everybody."
Peytan Porter Releases 'God's Hotel' Visualizer Video
Dolly Parton Rocks 'What's Up?' With Linda Perry- Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'- Paul Rodgers Streams New Solo Album- more
Blink-182- Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks- Duran Duran Debut New Featuring Andy Taylor- Avenged Sevenfold- more
Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'- NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show- more
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'
Kane Brown Channels Phil Collins With 'I Can Feel It'
Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Streams First New Solo Album In 25 Years
August Burns Red Announce 4th Annual Christmas Burns Red Festival
Neil Young's Harvest Moon Released On Limited Edition Clear Vinyl
Foghat Deliver New Song 'She's a Little Bit of Everything'
Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Release 'I'll Be Moving On' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Chasing Airplanes' Constellations