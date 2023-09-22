Peytan Porter 'Speaking Of Georgia' With New Single

(The GreenRoom) A rebellious rocker and honest singer-songwriter, Peytan Porter is taking her listeners along for a journey down memory lane with "Speaking of Georgia." The track is out today.

With this track, the Georgia native finds herself reminiscing on her first love and wondering what could have been. Written by Porter alongside Billy Montana and Mark Trussel, the mid-tempo song features twang-infused, wistful lyricism and Porter's rich, honest vocals.

Porter shared her inspiration behind the track, explaining, "As you move through life, you often wonder what might have happened if you took a different path - I think that feeling is something that a lot of people have experienced. People responded really well to this song when I first shared it on TikTok so I'm excited to have this final version out that I can share with everybody."

