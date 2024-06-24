Peytan Porter Reveals 'In My Head: The Lost Songs'

(The GreenRoom) On the two year anniversary of her "incredibly strong debut release" (Entertainment Focus) IN MY HEAD, rising country artist Peytan Porter today releases two new tracks titled "IN MY HEAD: THE LOST SONGS." The continuous creative is sharing "New For Me" and "For The Good," both written and recorded at the time of her first project, though Porter never forgot them, now feeling these stories can't be left behind. "For The Good" finds the newcomer searching for a sweeter love, leaning on the insights gained from previous relationships gone sour, as "New For Me" explores coming to terms with a good partner after heartache, and accepting a healthy relationship.

"These two songs bookend the In My Head era really well, I feel like we did such a quick pivot into my next one and I just wanted to close the book in a really meaningful way before we start heading into this next chapter of my music," said Porter. "It's also just a huge thank you to the fans, I hope they love these songs as much as I do!"

Already this year, Porter has released her second project GROWN, "a sharp, mature introspection from an emerging talent committed to the truth," (Holler). She recently played her first-ever headlining shows dubbed the "The Road To Grown," made her Grand Ole Opry debut, performed at CMA Fest, and just opened for Tim McGraw's "Standing Room Only" tour.

In an era obsessed with choosing sides and validating preconceptions, Porter has separated herself from the pack. A self proclaimed small-town misfit from Dawsonville, GA, she's breaking the molds of both polished commercial Country music and the rootsy-craft behind Americana, hooking listeners with vivid tunes that feel universal but raise interesting questions. Porter's voice demands attention with an insightful stance as she signed her first deal in 2021 as a joint venture with Jody Williams Songs and Warner Chappell Music. Her acclaimed debut project IN MY HEAD earned 10 million streams across streaming platforms and was followed by GROWN, a project "lush with introspective lyrics and gauzy, Laurel Canyon vibes," (Billboard). Porter has also garnered a loyal and massive following in recent years, with 330k followers across all platforms and 50 million views on TikTok. The emerging artist has already earned a number of accolades including being a TikTok "Songwriter of the Year" Nominee at the 2022 iHeart Radio Awards and was named a CMT's "Next Up Now Artist." She has also served as direct support for Elle King, has performed at multiple CMA Fest and has opened for artists including Willie Nelson, Jon Pardi, Larry Fleet, Brett Eldredge, Eli Young Band and more.

