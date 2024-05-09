Lainey Wilson Announces New Album 'Whirlwind'

(BBR) Multi-platinum GRAMMY-award winning artist Lainey Wilson announced her highly anticipated brand-new album, Whirlwind, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville out globally on August 23, 2024.

A daringly honest look into the singer's life and journey around the globe and produced by GRAMMY® -award-winning producer, Jay Joyce, Whirlwind is an innovative and grounded extension of Wilson's signature sound. Bridging together a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, the record bends genres while remaining true to the singer's Western roots.

By guiding listeners through each song and an array of emotions, Wilson weaves together storytelling with melodies - creating narratives and storylines that capture the essence of life's highs, lows, and in-betweens, solidifying her role as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation.

"I am so excited to finally announce Whirlwind. This album has been a long time coming, and I can't wait for the world to have this body of work in their hands soon," said Wilson. "This new chapter of music is the most cathartic and personal piece of art I've ever made. I hope this record brings some peace to your whirlwind and wraps its arms around you like it did for me."

Available on Lainey's merch store at shop.laineywilson.com, Wilson's "Wild Horses" fan club members have exclusive access to pre-order a limited edition, signed black and white Whirlwind vinyl.

Already this year, Wilson has won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, People's Choice Award for Female Country Artist of The Year, a CMT Music Award for Female Video of The Year, and made her Australian touring debut. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Wilson on her "Country's Cool Again" North American 2024 headlining tour and on the Academy of Country Music Awards' (ACM) stage later this month in Frisco, TX.

Related Stories

Lainey Wilson Takes 'Wildflowers and Wild Horses' To No. 1

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Take 'Save Me' To No. 1

Lainey Wilson Takes 'Watermelon Moonshine' To No. 1 At Country Radio

Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson And Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead New Year's Eve Live Lineup

News > Lainey Wilson