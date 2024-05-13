Morgan Wallen Expands One Night At A Time Tour

(EBM) Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 tour, awarded Pollstar and Billboard's 2023 Country Tour of the Year with over 2.4 million fans already holding tickets, returned in the U.S. last month with Billboard opining Wallen "offered a premier display of his entertainer of the year-worthy credentials" of his sold-out three-show Nissan Stadium run.

As the tour continues its trek throughout the United States this summer, the 11-time Billboard Music Awards-winner announces plans to expand into his first-ever European run with an additional six shows this fall: Stockholm, Sweden; Oslo, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Glasgow, UK and Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 28 - Sept. 7, 2024 with Larry Fleet and Lauren Watkins on all dates as direct support. Tickets go on-sale this Thursday, May 16 at Ticketmaster.com.

One Night At A Time is produced by Live Nation in North America and Europe, and is named after Wallen's third studio album One Thing At A Time. One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks, surpassing Garth Brooks' Ropin' the Wind with the most weeks at No. 1 for a Country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify in 2023.

The 35-show 2024 extension of One Night At A Time takes Wallen to 24 additional stadium-plays, plus arenas and festivals around the world.

Wallen donates a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time 2024 European Tour Dates:

Wed, Aug 28 // Stockholm, Sweden // Friends Arena + !

Fri, Aug 30 // Oslo, Norway // Oslo Spektrum + !

Sun, Sept 1 // Copenhagen, Denmark // Royal Arena + !

Tues, Sept 3 // Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome + !

Thurs, Sept 5 // Glasgow, UK // OVO Hydro + !

Sat, Sept 7 // Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena + !

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time 2024 Remaining U.S. Tour Dates:

Fri, May 17 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ @ !

Sat, May 18 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ @ !

Sun, June 2 // Panama City Beach, FL // Gulf Coast Jam ^

Thurs, June 6 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach !

Fri, June 7 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach !

Sat, June 8 // Myrtle Beach, SC // Carolina Country Music Festival ^

Thurs, June 20 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Fri, June 21 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, June 27 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* - @ =

Fri, June 28 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* - @ =

Thurs, July 11 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Fri, July 12 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, July 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Fri, July 19 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* ~ @ =

Fri, July 26 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* # @ =

Thurs, Aug 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* ? @ <

Fri, Aug 2 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* % @ <

Thurs, Aug 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* ~ @ <

Fri, Aug 9 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* % @ <

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

& ERNEST

< Ella Langley

= Bryan Martin

$ Parker McCollum

~ Jelly Roll

- Jon Pardi

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

# Koe Wetzel

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman

+ Larry Fleet

