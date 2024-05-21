Annie Bosko Teams With Dwight Yoakam For 'Heart Burn'

(EBM) On the heels of her performance last week at ACM's Country Kickoff at the Star, singer/songwriter Annie Bosko announces "Heart Burn" featuring Dwight Yoakam, set for release Friday, May 31.
"Dwight is not only my musical hero but an icon, from his music to his sense of style, and we both share Bakersfield roots," shares Bosko. "I love that he effortlessly crosses genres, blending everything from country, americana, rock and latin influences, and it feels like we were able to capture that in this song."
Penned by Bosko and Chuck Cannon, with Yoakam in mind, and produced by Butch Walker (Taylor Swift, Fall Out Boy, Katy Perry), "Heart Burn" is a steamy duet punctuated by baritone guitars that harken back to their Bakersfield roots, as the neo-traditionalists croon:
You make my heart burn
You make my soul yearn
You make my bones ache
When you're gone they just might break
Inside of my chest
Kisses leave me helpless
Baby we make love so good it hurts
You make my heart burn
"When we wrote the second verse, I asked, 'What would Dwight Yoakam say?' I wanted it to sound dreamy and poetic, but with a western edge," Bosko explains.
"Heart Burn" comes on the heels of Bosko's recently released duet with Vince Gill, "Higher Ground," and follows the release of her self-titled EP earlier this year, featuring five songs including current single "Neon Baby," which saw her make her late night debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Bosko performed in Frisco at the ACM Country Kickoff at the Star on Tuesday, May 14, with Morning Hangover praising, "Annie has it all - she has the voice, the charm, the heart, the grit, the work ethic - everything about her screams future Superstar."
She recently made her debut at Stagecoach and will perform on additional festival stages across the U.S. this spring and summer, including CMA Fest, Country Jam, Faster Horses and Watershed Festival.
