Annie Bosko and Dwight Yoakam Deliver 'Heart Burn' Duet

(EBM) As she prepared to step into the revered circle at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, May 31, rising singer/songwriter Annie Bosko releases a steamy duet with Dwight Yoakam on "Heart Burn," via Stone Country Records.

"Dwight is not only my musical hero but an icon, from his music to his sense of style, and we both share Bakersfield roots," shares Bosko. "I love that he effortlessly crosses genres, blending everything from country, americana, rock and latin influences, and it feels like we were able to capture that in this song."

Penned by Bosko and Chuck Cannon, with Yoakam in mind, and produced by Butch Walker (Taylor Swift, Fall Out Boy, Katy Perry), "Heart Burn" is punctuated by baritone guitars that harken back to their Bakersfield roots, as the neo-traditionalists croon:

"When we wrote the second verse, I asked, 'What would Dwight Yoakam say?' I wanted it to sound dreamy and poetic, but with a western edge," Bosko explains.

"Heart Burn" comes on the heels of Bosko's recently released duet with Vince Gill, "Higher Ground," and follows the release of her self-titled EP earlier this year, featuring five songs including current single "Neon Baby," which saw her make her late night debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Following her Grand Ole Opry performance, Bosko will perform at the Concert for Love and Acceptance at Margaritaville on June 5 and CMA Fest at the Hard Rock Stage on June 6 at 12:55pm. As an Ariat Ambassador, she will also have a special in-store performance at the Ariat Brand Shop on Broadway on June 7 at 6:30pm.

Bosko performed in Frisco at the ACM Country Kickoff at the Star on May 14, with Morning Hangover praising, "Annie has it all - she has the voice, the charm, the heart, the grit, the work ethic - everything about her screams future Superstar."

Annie Bosko Tour Dates

June 5 Concert for Love and Acceptance || Nashville, TN

June 6 CMA Fest at Hard Rock Stage || Nashville, TN

June 7 Ariat Brand Shop || Nashville, TN

June 21 Country Jam 2024 || Grand Junction, CO

July 20 Faster Horses Festival 2024 || Brooklyn, MI

August 3 Watershed Festival || Quincy, WA

October 19 Country Thunder Florida 2024 || Kissimmee, FL

