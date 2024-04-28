Annie Bosko Unplugs For 'Neon Baby (Last Call)'

(EBM) When Annie Bosko released her sultry "Neon Baby" to country radio in November 2023, it arrived as the third-most-added single. The song's contagiously flirty lyrics and budding popularity led to Bosko making her late night debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Now, Bosko is providing an acoustic twist to the single currently at Country radio with the release of "Neon Baby (Last Call)," available now.

"This version really allows the vocal and romantic sentiment to shine through," shares Bosko. "The warmth of the track matches the turn of the season and warmer weather. I envisioned myself on a stool serenading late-night lovers dancing in a divebar."

Written by Bosko with Jeffrey Steele (Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts The Most," Tim McGraw's "The Cowboy In Me") and Bridgette Tatum (Jason Aldean's "She's Country"), and working with producers Derek George and Mickey Jack Cones, "Neon Baby" entices listeners with the California native's flare for neo-traditional twang, a fitting conduit for its playful lyrics.

"Neon Baby (Last Call)" comes on the heels of Bosko's recently released duet with Vince Gill, "Higher Ground" - and follows the release of her self-titled EP earlier this year, featuring five songs including the original rendition of "Neon Baby."

Bosko is set to take the stage at Stagecoach tomorrow, Saturday, April 27 at the Toyota Music Den following a performance at Ryman Auditorium earlier this week for the Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline tribute show, with ABC News/"Good Morning America" praising, "Annie Bosko wowed with 'You're Stronger Than Me.'"

Having recently made her international debut at C2C: Country to Country in Glasgow with a solo acoustic set to a sold-out arena, Bosko will perform on additional festival stages across the U.S. this spring and summer, including CMA Fest, Country Jam, Faster Horses and Watershed Festival.

