Annie Bosko Delivers 'Boots On' and 'Neon Baby' Two-Pack

(EBM) On the heels of a brand new record deal, Grand Ole Opry debut (Sept. 30), dates opening for Tim McGraw and Dwight Yoakam, and with her radio tour well underway, California-native singer/songwriter Annie Bosko brings some neo-traditional twang with 90s throwback flare to the format with her first new music for Benny Brown's Stone Country Records: "Boots On" and "Neon Baby" are available today.

Working with producers Derek George and Mickey Jack Cones, "Boots On" was written by Bosko and George while "Neon Baby" was penned by Bosko with Jeffrey Steele (Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts The Most," Tim McGraw's "The Cowboy In Me") and Bridgette Tatum (Jason Aldean's "She's Country").

"I'm so excited to release my two-steppin two-pack, 'Neon Baby' and 'Boots On,'" shared Bosko. "When I fell in love with country music as a kid, it went beyond lyrics and melody. It was a sound and a feeling that drew me in. I wanted to try to make music that could give people that feeling. I felt so compelled by this feeling, I drove myself to Nashville at 19 years old to pursue the dream."

Bosko adds, "These songs are fun, flirty, soulful, romantic and retro with a new age spin. I hope folks give it a spin and maybe it will inspire them to take a spin around the dancefloor or their kitchen."

I'll be your neon baby

I'll drive you midnight crazy

I'll hit your lips like whiskey

When you lean in to kiss me

Put that whiskey down and kiss me again and again

Turn me on

I'll be your neon, baby

With "Boots On," Bosko re-ignites line-dancing, offering a wild ride of guitar riffs, soaring melodies and let-your-hair-down lyrics, dedicated to women who truly do it all (with their boots on).

Country girls do it with their boots on

Painted on jeans too tight

Scootin to a Brooks & Dunn song

Up for getting down all night

Love their man like crazy

While rockin em babies

Breaking hearts til the break of dawn

Double shot shootin

Like there ain't nothin to it

Country girls do it with their boots on

With a "fearless" pure-country sound and edge-of-your-seat songwriting, Bosko captures the full range of this American art form at its best - working with co-writers like Steele, Tatum, Danny Myrick and more to uplift, inspire or just sing along with women everywhere. These tracks are just the first taste of new music from Bosko with more to be released soon.

Among recent visits to radio stations across the country, Michelle Buckles from KZSN-Wichita shared, "Annie is such a breath of fresh air! Everyone from every age group just fell in love with her during her station visit," and of today's releases she declared, "Your new girls night out anthems have arrived!"

