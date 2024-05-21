Heartland's 'I Loved Her First' Album and Single Go Platinum

(2911) The little label that could...did!!! Lofton Creek Records, which is owned and operated by music veterans Mike and Martha Borchetta, took the group Heartland to the top of the charts in 2006 with their debut single, "I Loved Her First," in only 17 weeks.

"It's remarkable that our song continues to be the wedding song for so many families. What we created as a band and what Mike and Herb did as a team was just undeniable," says Jason Albert, lead singer for Heartland. "We are back and making new music, so who knows what the next chapter will bring, however, we shall celebrate this victory with pride."

Mike Borchetta, no stranger to the music business, had stints as VP Promotion / Curb Records where he was responsible for the signing of Tim McGraw and taking Hal Ketchum's "Small Town Saturday Night" to the #1 spot and making it R&R's "Single of the Year", which lead to Curb becoming the #1 indie label in Nashville. His follow-up was finding Craig Morgan for Broken Bow Records, where Craig rose to #1 status on the charts.

"Incredible is all I know to say!" says Mike Borchetta. "Every year, we re-release the song to radio, just in time for wedding season, and people still love it. It's a song that will never fade away, and I am sure glad about that."

