T. Graham Brown Releases Surprise Track '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay' With Randy Houser

(2911) T. Graham Brown, recently announced his brand new studio album titled 'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals.' Slated to drop on Friday, August 2nd via Warner Music Group-ADA, the album is available for pre-order now and is packed with legendary collaborations, including Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams.
As a surprise to fans, Brown has released the second track from the album, "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay," a duet with Randy Houser, featured on Spotify's 'New Music Friday Country' Playlist and Apple Music's 'New In Country' Playlist.
"I wanted a duet partner that could sing from their heart and soul for "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" and immediately thought of Randy Houser," shares Brown. "I've always been a huge fan of his. We recorded his vocals at his home studio and he nailed it! Give it a listen, and I'm sure you'll agree that no one could have done it any better."
"T. has always been one of my favorite soul men!" Houser shared. "There just aren't many Country Blues men around like that anymore, and he was a big influence on me. I was so proud and thankful to be asked to be a part of this record."
