T. Graham Brown Becomes Grand Ole Opry Family Member

(2911) Grammy-nominated artist T. Graham Brown was inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, May 3rd, by Opry member Vince Gill. They were joined onstage by Opry members John Conlee, The Isaacs, Don Schlitz, Jeannie Seely, and Mark Wills, who all wanted to participate in the induction and welcomed Brown to the family. Watch it here.

"As great as this night is for you, you have to know it is equally as great to us," said Gill. "I brought all the other members out to the stage to be a part of this for you tonight because you are now a part of our family. And the family that goes on here is way deeper than any hit song you'll ever have. Congratulations and welcome."

"Hallelujah! I'm going to try not to cry," Brown said before thanking God, the fans, the Opry staff, his wife Sheila, and his son Acme, who played drums in the band for him tonight.

During his performance, Brown performed several of his biggest hits, including "I Tell It Like It Used To Be" and "Darlene," and he brought the crowd to its feet as Jimmy Fortune joined him on "Wine Into Water."

In February, Brown was surprised with the invitation by Gill in front of a live SiriusXM studio audience during a taping of his SiriusXM show 'Live Wire.'

The CMA award-winner, who has toured extensively since the early 80s, has performed on the Opry more than 300 times. Brown's signature hits include the bluesy "I Tell It Like It Used To Be," "Hell And High Water," "I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again," "Don't Go To Strangers," and "Darlene" as well as his gripping "Wine Into Water," which introduced him to the Christian audiences. "Wine Into Water" has gone on to be recorded by over 100 artists, including the legendary Loretta Lynn, on her critically acclaimed project, 'Full Circle.'

T. Graham Brown recently announced a brand new studio album titled 'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals,' which will be released Friday, August 2nd, through Warner Music Group-ADA. The album is available for pre-order now and is packed with legendary collaborations, including Bettye LaVette, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Sam Moore, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. The first single off the new album, "The Dark End of the Street," features Country Music Hall of Famer and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Tanya Tucker.

T. Graham Brown's Upcoming 'I Tell It Like It Used To Be Tour' Dates:

MAY 10 - Guin Square / Guin, Ala.

MAY 18 - Keeping' It Country Farm / Waynesville, OH

MAY 31 - Governor's Gun Club / Kennesaw, Ga.

JUN 05 - Country For A Cause / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 09 - CMA FEST on Chevy Vibe Stage / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 15 - Lincoln Jamboree / Hodgenville, Ky.

JUN 22 - Polk County Commerce Center / Livingston, Texas*

JUL 04 - Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga.*

JUL 06 - Royston Amphitheater / Royston, Ga.

JUL 13 - Iconic Fest / Brainerd, Minn.

JUL 25 - Three Forks Ranch / Savory, Wyo.

AUG 06 - Nashville North U.S.A. / Fall Creek, Wisc.

AUG 10 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

AUG 17 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va.*

SEP 21 - Depot Days Festival / Newbern, Tenn.

SEP 28 - Salt Fest / Grand Saline, Texas

OCT 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas

OCT 26 - Homochitto River Festival / Meadville, Miss.

*Co-Headline with T.G. Sheppard

Related Stories

T. Graham Brown Announces New Album With Tanya Tucker Collab 'The Dark End Of The Street'

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Marty Roe of Diamond Rio As His Guest For LIVE WIRE

Jimmy Fortune To Guest On T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Vince Gill As His Guest For June's LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country Channel

News > T. Graham Brown