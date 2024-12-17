Travis Tritt Announces 2025 U.S. Tour

(Aristo) Country music icon Travis Tritt is set to hit the road in 2025, bringing his electrifying performances to cities across the United States. At the time of the announcement, the tour kicks off April 5 at Harrah's Cherokee Event Center in Cherokee, NC, and includes stops in major markets like Pompano Beach, FL; Bristol, VA; Sioux Falls, SD; and Lake Charles, LA, before concluding at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on October 10.

Fans can expect to hear their favorite Tritt's classic hits, including favorites like "Help Me Hold On," "Anymore," "Best of Intentions," and his signature anthem, "It's a Great Day to Be Alive."

With a career spanning over three decades, Tritt continues to captivate audiences with his timeless sound and powerhouse vocals. Travis Tritt has achieved numerous milestones, boasting seven platinum or higher-certified albums and an astounding 30 million in career album sales. He has been honored with two GRAMMY Awards, four CMA Awards, a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, and the esteemed distinction of becoming a member of the world-renowned Grand Ole Opry. Tritt's chart-topping success is evident with over 40 appearances on the Hot Country Songs Chart, including five #1 hits and twenty Top 10 singles.

Tritt's influence on the country music landscape solidifies him as a member of "The Class of '89," alongside luminaries Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, who reshaped the genre in the '90s.

Tritt's most recent album releases include Set In Stone, his first original studio album in over a decade (produced by Dave Cobb), and Country Chapel, his debut gospel project with Gaither Music Group. Country Chapel has captivated audiences with its authentic renditions and powerful testimonies of redemption, paying homage to Tritt's formative years and the comforting embrace of the country chapel.

See the announced dates for the 2025 tour below:

venues, see below:

Date - City - Venue

April 5, 2025 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

April 24, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 25, 2025 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

April 26, 2025 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

May 16, 2025 - Durham, NC - Durham PAC

May 18, 2025 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry Theater

May 23-24, 2025 - Mount Vernon, KY - New Barn Theatre

May 30, 2025 - York, PA - Rock the Country York

May 31, 2025 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

June 6, 2025 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Bristol

June 7, 2025 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall

June 12, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

June 13, 2025 - Hastings, MI - Rock the Country Hastings

June 20, 2025 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

June 21, 2025 - Little Rock, AR - Rock the Country Little Rock

June 27, 2025 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

June 28, 2025 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center

July 17, 2025 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

July 19, 2025 - Sioux Falls, SD - Rock the Country Sioux Falls

July 26, 2025 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

July 31, 2025 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC

August 1, 2025 - Elkhorn, WI - Neon Nights Wisconsin

August 2, 2025 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino

August 8, 2025 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

August 15, 2025 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

August 16, 2025 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live

August 17, 2025 - Greenville, OH - The Great Darke County Fair

September 19, 2025* - Frederick, MD - The Great Frederick Fair

September 27, 2025 - Port Huron, MI - McMorran Place Arena

October 10, 2025 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles

October 16, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino

October 17, 2025 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

October 18, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino - Star Pavilion

*Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Related Stories

Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock - Harder'

Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith Concert TV Specials Coming

Singled Out: Tristan Tritt's Burn

Travis Tritt Supports The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project

News > Travis Tritt