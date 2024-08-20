Singled Out: Tristan Tritt's Burn

Rising rocker Tristan Tritt (son of country music icon Travis Tritt) just delivered his debut EP "What Are We Doing?", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Burn". Here is the story:

"Burn" was not a song I originally thought I would write. Like most songs I've written, it started out as a melody in my mind that I thought was cool. I kept trying to put the pieces together for a few weeks in order to build onto the melody, but nothing seemed to stand out or satisfy me. Not long after my failed attempts, I ended up in Nashville, with a producer named Brad Wagner. I explained to him the melody I had, but still I had no concept of what the song was even about.

I remember Brad playing a few simple chords and keeping the rhythm going, while I struggled to draw a conclusion for the melody, then BOOM! The words "I'll take my time, a little more space, a call to disarm this nuclear race" popped into my head. "That's It!", I thought. I immediately started drawing parallels between warfare and breakups (which I had recently gone through). It was right in front of me and the rest of the song started to pour out of me like wine.

I wanted it to be a different song structure from the rest of my recordings, so to finish it off I thought it would be effective to get as close to the mic as possible (nearly clipping the signal) and doing a form of spoken word, where I eventually admit that I still have feelings for this person. It hurt me to confess such a vulnerable fact, but the performance was so raw, I knew I had just done something that I could look back on and be proud of as an Artist.

The last words of the chorus simply say "burn, burn, burn", but the meaning changes every time I say it. At first the 'burn' is the sensation of pain and resentment, but by the end it is the visceral feeling of longing and passion.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below, stream the full EP here and learn more here

Related Stories

Hear Tristan Tritt's 'Rose Colored Lenses'

Tristan Tritt Shares Male Perspective Of Breaking Up With 'Sick Of It'

Tristan Tritt Streams New Song 'Cause It's Mine'

Tristan Tritt and America Part Two Announce Coheadlining Tour

News > Tristan Tritt