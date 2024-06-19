Russell Dickerson Gets Personal With New Single 'Bones'

(TGR) Russell Dickerson is gearing to release a brand new single that will be a follow-up to his current hit single "Good Day To Have A Great Day". He recently debuted the new song, entitled "Bones", at The Grand Ole Opry and has shared a preview via social media.

The new song is billed as "a heartfelt dedication to his lifelong commitment to his wife" and it is set to be released on June 28th but fans can get an early taste of what to come via Russell's Instagram.

After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status on singles including "Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma" (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), and "She Likes It" ft. Jake Scott (Platinum).

