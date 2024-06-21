Brantley Gilbert Recruits Ashley Cooke For 'Over When We're Sober'

(EBM) Known for his ability to capture gritty realism and the raw emotions of love and heartbreak, Brantley Gilbert's knack for crafting poignant ballads shines on new single "Over When We're Sober," a powerful duet with ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee Ashley Cooke, available now via The Valory Music Co.

"From the moment we started writing, I knew this song was something special," reflects Gilbert. "We knew we wanted another voice on it, and my producer Brock Berryhill suggested Ashley. I love her voice, and I knew she would take it to the next level. I'm grateful to have someone as talented and dedicated as her join me on this song."

"When Brantley called me about this song, I listened to the demo and it was an immediate yes," shares Cooke. "I've been a fan for truly so long - in fact, my Christmas present from a college boyfriend one year was a road trip to Atlanta just to see BG's show. It's such an honor to get to be on a song with someone I've admired for so long. Not to mention, one of the realest, funniest, most talented guys I've met on this journey so far. So thankful BG wanted me on this one!"

Written by Gilbert with Jason DeFord (Jelly Roll), Brock Berryhill and Justin Wilson, Gilbert and Cooke bring a dynamic blend of passion and regret to "Over When We're Sober," underlining the complexities of yearning:

It's only over when we're sober

We don't believe it when we say goodbye

We always say we want some closure

Last night was just another last time

Rewind to I hate you and you hate me

'Til three shots of that whiskey

Turns into I miss you and you miss me

They say it's over when it's over

But they don't know us

It's only over when we're sober

Along with today's release of "Over When We're Sober," Gilbert is celebrating two new RIAA Certifications from his Platinum-certified album Halfway to Heaven, as "My Kind Of Crazy" reaches Platinum-certification, while "Fall Into Me" is now Gold-certified.

Ten years after the release of his 7x Platinum-certified hit "Bottoms Up," Gilbert is giving away the 1935 Ford Sedan from the music video. Fans can enter for a chance to win the car, in addition to other prizes including an autographed guitar, autographed "Bottoms Up" framed poster, autographed boots worn on stage by Gilbert, an autographed Just As I Am CD and more. Click HERE for official rules and additional information on how to enter the sweepstakes.

As Gilbert gears up to release more new music and readies a forthcoming album, his Off The Rails Tour continues Saturday, June 22 at Rock the Country festival in Mobile, Alabama.

Brantley Gilbert's Off The Rails Tour Dates

June 22 // Rock the Country // Mobile, AL*

June 28 // Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally // Columbus, OH*

June 29 // After Hours Concert Series at the SERVPRO Pavilion // Doswell, VA

June 30 // Elmwood Park Amphitheater // Roanoke, VA

July 11 // Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park // Des Moines, IA

July 12 // Delaware County Fair // Manchester, IA*

July 13 // Morgan County Fair // Jacksonville, IL*

July 18 // Bayfront Festival Park // Duluth, MN

July 19 // Harrah's Stir Cove // Council Bluffs, IA

July 20 // Dam Jam Music Festival // Goddard, KS*

July 22 // Elkhart County 4-H Fair // Goshen, IN*

July 24 // Delaware State Fair // Harrington, DE*

July 26 // Rock the Country // Anderson, SC*

July 27 // Carowinds Summer Festival Series // Charlotte, NC

Aug. 1 // Ventura County Fair // Ventura, CA*

Aug. 3 // Nugget Event Center // Sparks, NV

Aug. 30 // Fraze Pavilion // Kettering, OH

Aug. 31 // Walworth County Fair // Elkhorn, WI*

Sept. 1 // Canfield Fair // Canfield, OH*

Sept. 19 // Mountain Health Network Arena // Huntington, WV

Sept. 20 // Santander Arena // Reading, PA

Sept. 21 // DCU Center // Worcester, MA

Sept. 26 // LJVM Coliseum // Winston-Salem, NC

Sept. 27 // The Corbin Arena // Corbin, KY

Sept. 28 // Florence Center // Florence, SC

Oct. 3 // Knoxville Civic Coliseum // Knoxville, TN

Oct. 4 // First National Bank Arena // Jonesboro, AR

Oct. 5 // Ozarks Amphitheater // Camdenton, MO

Oct. 10 // Raising Cane's River Center Arena // Baton Rouge, LA

Oct. 11 // Cadence Bank Arena // Tupelo, MS

Oct. 17 // Enmarket Arena // Savannah, GA

Oct. 18 // McKenzie Arena // Chattanooga, TN

Oct. 19 // Atrium Health Amphitheater // Macon, GA

*Festival Date

