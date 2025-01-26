Bryce Leatherwood Shares 'Where The Bar Is'

(EBM) On the heels of a breakout 2024 that found Mercury Nashville recording artist Bryce Leatherwood making his Grand Ole Opry debut and releasing his first single to country radio, the soulful crooner is showing no signs of slowing down in 2025. With his latest release, "Where The Bar Is," available today, the neotraditional country singer/songwriter gives fans an additional taste of what's to come as he readies his debut album to be released this spring.

"When I first heard the demo for this song it got stuck in my head immediately," shared Leatherwood. "It took me back to when I was just starting out and playing with my band at Georgia Southern. It reminds me of the bars we'd play...and drink at. It is definitely a song I'd have a beer with, both then and now and I'm so excited for y'all to hear it!"

Written by Chase McGill, Cole Taylor, Michael Carter and Shane Minor, combining country and rock the quick-hitting tale of late nights is a head-nodding, foot-tapping ode to open bars and the escape an ice-cold beer with buddies can provide after a long week of work.

Beer's where the bar is

Bar's where my card is

Card's where my 40 hours

Working real hard is

Working real hard is

Not where my heart is

My heart's here

'Cause beer's where the bar is

This latest release follows "Hung Up On You" Leatherwood's debut single arrived at country radio as the most-added single, with 45 first week adds and is currently climbing the chart. Listen to "Hung Up on You" HERE.

The old-soul, Woodstock, Georgia native began chasing a dream in eighth grade when his father handed over a much loved Greatest Hits CD by Conway Twitty. Leatherwood formed a band in his college town, Statesboro, Georgia, booking local gigs to pair country covers with flashes of his love for Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Ray Vaughn, The Allman Brothers Band and more.

Soon, his booming vocal pushed the band out on to the Southeastern tour circuit, and as college graduation neared, a fork in the road loomed. Enthralled with the rush of the stage and beginning to write his own songs, the future star could either put down his guitar and go get a job, or take a less-traveled route.

He submitted his name for NBC's The Voice - Leatherwood went on to win season 22 of the hit show in 2022 and signed a management deal with Morris Higham Management in December of that year. Following his success on The Voice, Leatherwood began pursuing a full-time music career, inking a record deal with Republic Records and Mercury Nashville in October 2023.

A next generation traditionalist plugged firmly into the modern mainstream, with all the hallmarks of a rising star, Leatherwood concluded his first-ever headlining tour, The Neon Does Tour, and performed at CMA Fest's Good Molecules Reverb Stage last summer, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut Sept. 14, 2024. Last year he also released the pure-country tracks "Still Learning," "The One My Daddy Found" and "Neon Does" fusing classic and contemporary sounds and was featured in Boot Barn's 2024 spring campaign Taking Flight, a highlight on up-and-coming country musicians, and was also named a 2024 Artist to Watch by Music Mayhem and Country Now.

Looking ahead, Leatherwood is currently on the road for select concert dates all across the country, including upcoming stops in Idaho, Oregon and Michigan, plus a series of Californian shows scheduled for March and May.

