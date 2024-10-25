Maren Morris Gets Funky With 'People Still Show Up'

(Columbia) GRAMMY Award-winning artist Maren Morris has returned with her funky new song, "People Still Show Up". Co-written with Jack Antonoff (who also produced the track) and Laura Veltz, the song was creatively inspired by the 70s and reflects on the sometimes unexpected and unwavering support of friends in tough times.
Speaking on the song, Maren says: "I had no idea after writing this song at the beginning of 2023 how much deeper of a change my life was going to take, and I'm shook that it resonates with me today even more than it did then. from needing a martini and therapy session with my best friend at our favorite new haunt, to a trauma dump writing session turned manic giggle fest, to the hometown energy of every Lunatic show... my friends, family, cowriters, and fans still showed up. if it's 2000 people or just 1, you only need one hand to help you out. also, to be frank, with everything going on right now, l just wanted to put out something vibey and fun."
On the heels of her headlining RSVP Redux Tour and a run of dates with Maroon 5, Maren is set to join Pink on her Summer Carnival Tour next month. Maren will perform as direct support in Austin, Raleigh, Atlanta, Birmingham, Orlando and Columbia, SC.
"People Still Show Up" is the first song to follow up her August 2024 EP, Intermission. The 5-song project covers loss, catharsis, sexuality, and gratitude and included "cut! (feat. Julia Michaels)" and the MUNA-produced "push me over". Maren also contributed two new original songs exclusively for the new DreamWorks Animation film, The Wild Robot. "Kiss the Sky" was crafted for a stunning, seven-minute scene in the film, and "Even When I'm Not" runs in the end credits.
Maren is currently in the studio "writing [her] guts out" in preparation for her next project. Stay tuned for more!
P!NK TOUR
Sun, Nov 3 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Mon, Nov 11 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Tue, Nov 12 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Thu, Nov 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sat, Nov 16 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Mon, Nov 18 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
Wed, Nov 20 - Columbia, SC - Colonail Life Arena
