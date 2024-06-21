Post Malone And Blake Shelton Streaming 'Pour Me A Drink'

(Republic) Post Malone shared a new single entitled "Pour Me A Drink" featuring Blake Shelton out now via Mercury Records/REPUBLIC. The two recently connected at CMA Fest where they debuted the track to the sold-out Nissan Stadium crowd. The performance will air as a part of the CMA Fest special June 25th on ABC.

Additionally, Post announced that his debut country album will be entitled F-1 Trillion and is set to be released August 16th. Meanwhile, Post's record-breaking mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the charts and the conversation. Upon release, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020." It became Post's sixth #1 and Wallen's second #1. It has clinched the #1 spot on the Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, emerging as "the longest running number one song of 2024." Not to mention, it took flight as "the first single to debut at #1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and hold the top on each chart for three weeks to follow." Toppling the Billboard Global 200 chart as well, it has already gathered over 1 billion streams.

"I Had Some Help" arrived on the heels of Post and Wallen's landmark sets at Stagecoach Festival 2024 in Indio, CA. On Saturday, Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam during the standout performance. On Sunday, Post joined Wallen on stage for the live debut of "I Had Some Help" in front of the sold out crowd.

