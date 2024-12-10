Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett captivated audiences in Las Vegas this past weekend (Dec. 6 and 7) at his THOMAS RHETT: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. He pulled out all the stops with an electrifying career milestone-his first ever Las Vegas residency, including an expansive setlist that spanned over a dozen of his 23 chart-topping hits and performing select tracks from his new album ABOUT A WOMAN live for the very first time.

The intimate setting of the state-of-the-art 3,800-capacity BleauLive Theater allowed fans to get up close to the music, while Thomas Rhett delivered an unparalleled live show experience. The residency continues this weekend, Friday and Saturday at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas during NFR Week.

As pyrotechnics lit up the stage, Thomas Rhett brought his biggest songs to life-including "Craving You," "Make Me Wanna," and "What's Your Country Song"-with the help of his all-star backing band and the special addition of two background vocalists, adding an extra dynamic and a fresh take to fan favorites. The setlist, which was meticulously crafted for the Vegas run, featured a mashup of classic hits from each decade starting in the '50s including songs from artists like Elvis Presley, NSYNC, Smashmouth, Bruno Mars and more, showcasing his broad musical influences and keeping the crowd on its toes. Thomas Rhett performed all his newest hits including the 90's inspired "Feelin' Country" as well as "Beautiful As You," "After All The Bars Are Closed," and multiple others from ABOUT A WOMAN, which has been hailed as "audio excellence" (Music Row). On Saturday night, the magic reached new heights when a couple joined Thomas Rhett on stage for a proposal during the song "Die A Happy Man," creating an unforgettable, tear-jerking moment bringing the music to life.

Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 23 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards-eight ACM Awards including 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, he's never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes. It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas and amphitheaters all around the world; he is currently heading into the second weekend of his residency at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas ahead of his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR kicking off next June. He has also launched a tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offering Blanco, Reposado, and A-ejo variants.

