Thomas Rhett And Teddy Swims Team Up With 'Somethin' 'Bout A Woman'

(The GreenRoom) Celebrated for their commanding voices and ability to meld genres, Country superstar Thomas Rhett and "Best New Artist" GRAMMY Awards nominee Teddy Swims are teaming up for a special new version of "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman." First released in August on ABOUT A WOMAN, Thomas Rhett's critically acclaimed seventh studio album that "delivers" (Tennessean), the "bluesy ode to his wife" (Holler) now gets an extra dose of power and depth with Teddy Swims' signature vocals, which punch up the track's already soulful vibe. The song's evocative lyrics, smooth electric guitar and driving bass line, result in a compelling mix of emotion and energy.

"This collaboration has been something I've been wanting to do for a while now," explains Thomas Rhett. "Teddy and I first met through our producer Julian Bunetta back in 2020 and it was pretty much instant musical chemistry. I sang on his song 'Broke' and then we ended up writing 'Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)' in under an hour. I've been wanting to release something with him again ever since, and his voice on this song is insane."

"Been waiting to release this song with Thomas Rhett for a while!! He has been in my corner since day one, so when he called me to join him on 'Somethin' 'Bout a Woman,' it was a no brainer," Teddy Swims commented. "It's an honor to join him on this track-he's a legend. I love you big bro!"

Already friends and collaborators, Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims first joined forces in 2020 when Thomas Rhett was featured on Swims' song "Broke." Along with Josh Thompson and Julian Bunetta, the pair also co-wrote Thomas Rhett's 2023 emotional ballad and chart-topping single "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)." They will next make the new collaboration's TV debut on the 58th Annual CMA Awards Wednesday (11/20) where they'll mash-up "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" with Swims' history-making, Billboard Hot 100 No. One "Lose Control" on ABC at 7:00PM CT.

Thomas Rhett penned 12 of ABOUT A WOMAN's "genre-expanding" (Billboard) tracks, including "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman" and current Top 5-and-climbing lead single "Beautiful As You," which just spent three weeks at No. One on the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart and is now RIAA GOLD-certified.

