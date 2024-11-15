Thomas Rhett And Teddy Swims Team Up With 'Somethin' 'Bout A Woman'

(The GreenRoom) Celebrated for their commanding voices and ability to meld genres, Country superstar Thomas Rhett and "Best New Artist" GRAMMY Awards nominee Teddy Swims are teaming up for a special new version of "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman." First released in August on ABOUT A WOMAN, Thomas Rhett's critically acclaimed seventh studio album that "delivers" (Tennessean), the "bluesy ode to his wife" (Holler) now gets an extra dose of power and depth with Teddy Swims' signature vocals, which punch up the track's already soulful vibe. The song's evocative lyrics, smooth electric guitar and driving bass line, result in a compelling mix of emotion and energy.
"This collaboration has been something I've been wanting to do for a while now," explains Thomas Rhett. "Teddy and I first met through our producer Julian Bunetta back in 2020 and it was pretty much instant musical chemistry. I sang on his song 'Broke' and then we ended up writing 'Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)' in under an hour. I've been wanting to release something with him again ever since, and his voice on this song is insane."
"Been waiting to release this song with Thomas Rhett for a while!! He has been in my corner since day one, so when he called me to join him on 'Somethin' 'Bout a Woman,' it was a no brainer," Teddy Swims commented. "It's an honor to join him on this track-he's a legend. I love you big bro!"
Already friends and collaborators, Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims first joined forces in 2020 when Thomas Rhett was featured on Swims' song "Broke." Along with Josh Thompson and Julian Bunetta, the pair also co-wrote Thomas Rhett's 2023 emotional ballad and chart-topping single "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)." They will next make the new collaboration's TV debut on the 58th Annual CMA Awards Wednesday (11/20) where they'll mash-up "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" with Swims' history-making, Billboard Hot 100 No. One "Lose Control" on ABC at 7:00PM CT.
Thomas Rhett penned 12 of ABOUT A WOMAN's "genre-expanding" (Billboard) tracks, including "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman" and current Top 5-and-climbing lead single "Beautiful As You," which just spent three weeks at No. One on the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart and is now RIAA GOLD-certified.
Win Thomas Rhett's Personal Vintage 1973 Ford Bronco For Hurricane Relief
Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan Drew 75,000 Fans To GoldenSky Country Music Festival
Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan Lead GoldenSky Country Music Festival Lineup
Thomas Rhett Launching Better In Boots Tour
Stream Linkin Park's Reunion Album 'FROM ZERO'- Jack White Launching The No Name Tour - Motley Crue Preview Limited Edition Dr. Feelgood Box Set- more
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- more
Blake Shelton Shares New Single 'Texas'- Thomas Rhett And Teddy Swims Team Up With 'Somethin' 'Bout A Woman'- more
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Iron Maiden Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'Powerslave' With Limited Edition
The Offspring's CBS Mornings Appearance Goes Online
Goo Goo Dolls Tap Dashboard Confessional For Summer Anthem Tour
Less Than Jake Release 'Uncharted' EP
Stream Linkin Park's Reunion Album 'FROM ZERO'
Jack White Launching The No Name Tour
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Delivers New Christmas Single 'Love Will Conquer All'
Singled Out: West of Rome's Movement in Your Picture