Thomas Rhett To Rock Fenway Park

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett announced that he will return to Boston's iconic Fenway Park on July 19 with support from "Best New Artist" GRAMMY Awards nominee Teddy Swims. Part of his 2025 BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR Fueled By Marathon, the stop joins over 30 other cities across the United States and Canada. Fenway tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, January 17 at 10am Local Time at ThomasRhett.com.

"Ever since I was 21, I have always dreamed of headlining Fenway. We were planning on playing Fenway in 2020, but we all know how that panned out," says Thomas Rhett. "I have never been more excited about something in my career as much as I am about this. I can't wait to see all your faces there!"

Thomas Rhett will bring his "high energy shows known for keeping fans moving the entire 90 minutes" (Forbes) to cities this summer across North America on the Live Nation-produced BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR with direct support from Tucker Wetmore as well as special guests The Castellows or Dasha.

BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 Dates:

6/5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

6/6 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove *

6/7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/12 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC *

6/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/14 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

6/26 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium *

6/27 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

6/28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater *

7/10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^

7/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

7/12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^

7/17 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

7/19 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park +*

7/31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

8/1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

8/2 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

8/7 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/8 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/9 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

8/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

8/21 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

8/22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

8/23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

9/4 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

9/5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/6 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena *

9/18 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena *

9/19 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

9/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/26 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater *

* w/Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows

^ w/Tucker Wetmore and Dasha

+ Additional Support from Teddy Swims

