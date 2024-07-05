Vincent Mason Surprises Fans With 'Heart Like This'

(Interscope) Rising Interscope/UMG Nashville/Music Soup songwriter and artist Vincent Mason continues to share his heartbreak journey with the new track "Heart Like This," available everywhere you stream and download music.

He has given the world a glimpse of how he has navigated complex feelings after the end of a relationship and this new one builds upon that vulnerability with him questioning what to do with his broken heart. Written by Vincent Mason with Cary Barlowe and Jaxson Free, this song carries a raw, vulnerable quality that instantly conveys those feelings through the lyrics and melody.

"The sing along aspect of this song made it stand out to everyone who heard it, that was a main reason why we decided to release it," Mason says of the track. "It really just feels on brand, it's the perfect representation of the songs I want to put out."

His breakout hit single "Hell is a Dance Floor" has already amassed over 30 million streams, (over 300k times a day) and has recently been added to Spotify's Hot Country playlist. Country Central affirms "It's rare for an artist to make such a strong early impression, and Vincent has done so successfully." His recently released debut EP Can't Just Be Me showcases a complete project of six songs that sum up the lessons and journey he's been through leading to this moment.

While he continues to gain more recognition for his music, he will also be spending the upcoming months on tour including several shows with Luke Bryan and the entirety of Gavin Adcock's fall tour.

UPCOMING VINCENT MASON TOUR DATES

July 11 - Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center the Arts (opening Luke Bryan)

July 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Center (opening Luke Bryan)

July 13 - Cincinnati, OH | PNC Pavilion at Riverbend (opening Luke Bryan)

July 20 - Lincoln, CA | Thunder Valley Resort - The Venue at Thunder Valley (opening Miranda Lambert)

July 24 - Casper, WY | The Gaslight Social (opening Corey Kent)

July 26 - Cardwell, MT | Headwaters Jam

August 1 - Idaho Falls, ID | Mountain America Center (opening Luke Bryan)

August 2 - Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center - Amphitheater (opening Luke Bryan)

August 9 - Nashville, TN | Grand Ole Opry Plaza

August 29 - Gainesville, FL | Vivid Music Hall (opening Gavin Adcock)

August 30 - Dothan, AL | The Plant (opening Gavin Adcock)

August 31 - Sanford | Tuffy's Music Box (opening Gavin Adcock)

