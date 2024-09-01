Hear Vincent Mason's 'Train Of Thought'

(Interscope) Rising Interscope/UMG Nashville/Music Soup songwriter and artist Vincent Mason releases "Train of Thought". With a history of telling stories of heartbreak, Vincent shares a new point of view where he refuses to backslide. Chronicling a "good and gone" narrative, Mason tells the story of not chasing after an ex, but ironically, will always be waiting for them to come back.

With a vibrant and infectious rhythm, "Train of Thought" is sonically more upbeat than most of Mason's past releases, a perfect carefree sound for the end of summer. Written by Vincent Mason, Jared Keim, Ryan Beaver, and Chase McDaniel, the record is just another example of classic songwriting for the country crooner to sing.

"I got to write with some of my favorite writers in town and walked out with this song," says Vincent. "It feels like a new side to my sound while still fitting into what we've already built and I can't wait for the fans to hear it."

Vincent's breakout hit single "Hell is a Dance Floor" has already amassed over 45 million streams and has recently been added to Spotify's Hot Country playlist. Adding this new song to his discography, Vincent continues to validate why people say "he's the next big thing in the country world" (Popdust). With his debut EP Can't Just Be Me and latest release "Heart Like This", the story comes together with everything he has learned and experienced.

While Vincent continues to gain more recognition for his music, he will also be spending the upcoming months on the entirety of Gavin Adcock's fall tour.

