Stream Vincent Mason's 'Waitin' on You to Wear Off'

() Rising Interscope/UMG Nashville/Music Soup songwriter and artist Vincent Mason starts the new year off with the release of "Waitin' on You to Wear Off," available everywhere you stream and download music now.

This track offers a raw, emotional exploration of love, heartache, and the time it takes to move on after a breakup. Written by Vincent Mason, Jack Hummel, and Colton Venner, this record tells the story of heartache and hope, embodying the bittersweet realization that healing may not happen overnight, but it does happen.

"I was more hands on with this production than I have ever been before, Mason shares. "I had such a clear vision of how I wanted this song to feel, and it just felt like the perfect time of year for it."

His breakout single "Hell is a Dance Floor" racked up over 75 million streams, followed by other releases including "Heart Like This," "Train of Thought," "Speak of the Devil," and his debut EP Can't Just Be Me. This song is the perfect continuation of his heartbreak anthem streak and "once again proves that hitmaking runs through his blood" (Roots N Revelry).

With even more new music on the way, Mason will be spending the upcoming months on his first-ever headline tour, the "Hell Is A Dance Floor Tour" which sold out during presales. Adding to his touring route, he will also appear on Riley Green's "Damn Country Music Tour" in 2025 as well as festivals across the country.

Related Stories

Vincent Mason Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Hear Vincent Mason's 'Train Of Thought'

Vincent Mason Surprises Fans With 'Heart Like This'

News > Vincent Mason