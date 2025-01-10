Stream Vincent Mason's 'Waitin' on You to Wear Off'

() Rising Interscope/UMG Nashville/Music Soup songwriter and artist Vincent Mason starts the new year off with the release of "Waitin' on You to Wear Off," available everywhere you stream and download music now.
This track offers a raw, emotional exploration of love, heartache, and the time it takes to move on after a breakup. Written by Vincent Mason, Jack Hummel, and Colton Venner, this record tells the story of heartache and hope, embodying the bittersweet realization that healing may not happen overnight, but it does happen.
"I was more hands on with this production than I have ever been before, Mason shares. "I had such a clear vision of how I wanted this song to feel, and it just felt like the perfect time of year for it."
His breakout single "Hell is a Dance Floor" racked up over 75 million streams, followed by other releases including "Heart Like This," "Train of Thought," "Speak of the Devil," and his debut EP Can't Just Be Me. This song is the perfect continuation of his heartbreak anthem streak and "once again proves that hitmaking runs through his blood" (Roots N Revelry).
With even more new music on the way, Mason will be spending the upcoming months on his first-ever headline tour, the "Hell Is A Dance Floor Tour" which sold out during presales. Adding to his touring route, he will also appear on Riley Green's "Damn Country Music Tour" in 2025 as well as festivals across the country.
Vincent Mason Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Hear Vincent Mason's 'Train Of Thought'
Vincent Mason Surprises Fans With 'Heart Like This'
Sammy Hagar Reveals One Rarity For Las Vegas Residency- AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title- Breaking Benjamin- more
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- more
Ringo Starr Delivers His Country Album 'Look Up'- Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For 'I Can't Make You Love Me'- Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'- more
ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum- Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'- Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title
Breaking Benjamin Reveal Video For Chart Topping 'Awaken'
Bad Religion Lead Punk In The Park AZ Lineup
Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day
Left on Red Unleash 'PyroSCENiac' Video
The Halo Effect Mark New Album release With 'What We Become' Video
24 Hours of Eno Livestream Announced
Jethro Tull Announce 'Curious Ruminant' Album With New Video