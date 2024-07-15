Kameron Marlowe and Ella Langley Unplug For 'Strangers'

(Sony Music Nashville) Country powerhouse Kameron Marlowe continues to build on the momentum of his recently released sophomore album Keepin' The Lights On, surprising fans with "Strangers (Acoustic)" with Ella Langley. The heart-wrenching duet struck a chord with listeners and remains a fan-favorite from the album as his lead single at Country radio. The new acoustic rendition, available everywhere now, offers a fresh take on the emotional dynamics of toxic relationships, highlighted by Marlowe and Langley's seamless vocals intertwining.

Originally released in January and followed by a fiery music video, the song with red-hot Country maverick Ella Langley ignited a fervor among fans and the industry alike, with Billboard dubbing it "a mighty vocal pairing" and Country Swag praising it "will leave you speechless and reeling from just one listen." The song went on to garner 36 first-week stations when it impacted radio earlier this year.

Building on this momentum, Marlowe recently expanded his Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024 to include six international dates across Europe, joined by special guest Laci Kaye Booth. Praised as "one of our greatest living Country singers" (Music Row), Marlowe is bringing his electrifying performance to fans in 22 cities worldwide, showcasing his 16-track album and fan-favorite hits. He also unveiled the "Keepin' The Lights On Fund," aimed at alleviating the burdens faced by those struggling to make ends meet. For every ticket sold on the Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024, $1 is donated to the "Keepin' The Lights On Fund."

His sophomore effort has been lauded "as timeless as it is subtly eclectic" by PopCulture and hailed by Country Now as "one of the best Country albums released this year." Marlowe is solidifying himself as a true force in today's Country music landscape as a triple-threat singer, songwriter and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and "formidable" (Billboard) vocals.

The Kannapolis, N.C native concluded his 13-stop Strangers Tour with special guest Tucker Wetmore this past April, which sold out venues coast-to-coast and now graces stages at the summer's hottest fairs and festivals like Country Concert 2024 and Field & Stream Festival 2024. Having performed over 200+ shows in the last two years of his career, he's also opened for artists such as Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson and many more, with performances at high-profile festivals including Stagecoach, Country to Country, CMC Rocks, Windy City Smokeout and Watershed.

Related Stories

Kameron Marlowe Releases 'I Can Lie (The Truth Is)

More Kameron Marlowe News