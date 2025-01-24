Kameron Marlowe Declares 'Here Lies The Fool' With New Song

(SMN) Kameron Marlowe is giving fans a preview of his upcoming project, Sad Songs For The Soul, with the release of a new track, "Here Lies The Fool." Marlowe wrote the track with fellow artist Laci Kaye Booth as well as Ben West, who also produced the song. The haunting track describes the intense feelings of regret one can feel after failing to make a relationship work.

Marlowe described the process of writing the song, sharing, "I wrote this song with Laci Kaye Booth and Ben West, it was our first time writing together. Earlier last year, Laci was on the road with us and she was telling me about this verse she started and hit me with the title. I told her about the project I was working on and it just all clicked from there. The story is about a man who knows he was wrong and feels every emotion of guilt and remorse knowing she isn't ever coming back. The melody and guitar tone really stood out to me and I just love the overall vibe."

The release of "Here Lies The Fool" comes on the heels of Marlowe dropping another track, "Hello Whiskey." The song earned praise from critics, with Billboard remarking how "Marlowe, possessor of a sonorous, grainy vocal style both commanding and soulful, puts that formidable instrument to great effect, as he continues his upward trajectory with this song of a broken-hearted figure intent on numbing his anguish with copious amounts of liquor."

This week, Marlowe will hit the road with Parker McCollum as support for McCollum's "What Kinda Man Tour 2025." Marlowe is also gearing up for his 2025 "Keepin' The Lights On Tour" which begins in Charles Town, WV on March 7.

With a voice that resonates like thunder in the heart of Nashville, Kameron Marlowe is hailed as one of Country music's most thrilling voices. He's been through some changes in his 27 years, from adapting to life on the road to achieving RIAA Platinum-certified status and gracing stages alongside Country music juggernauts. Raised in Kannapolis, N.C, Marlowe's musical journey began in church choirs and high school bands. He later enrolled in college but eventually moved back home to help support his family. During this time, Marlowe gained traction online with his music, driving him to make the move to Music City.

His self-written viral hit "Giving You Up," born from personal heartache, catapulted him into the spotlight before striking a deal with Sony Music Nashville. His debut album We Were Cowboys followed suit and garnered both critical acclaim and GOLD and PLATINUM certified tracks, earning him recognition from industry tastemakers and streaming platforms alike. As his profile has grown, he's sold out headlining shows coast to coast and has toured with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. He's known for delivering high impact performances, with all the energy of a true rock show.

His evolution further unfolded on his sophomore album, 16-track output, Keepin' The Lights On. The scope and maturity of the album establish him as a true force in today's Country music-a triple-threat singer, songwriter, and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and resonant vocals. It's a journey that delves deep into the human experience, touching on themes of mental health, battling feelings of inadequacy and the relentless pursuit of success. Marlowe lays it all on the line, revealing vulnerability in a way he's never done before. Rooted in unapologetic risk, fueled by vulnerability, and thoughtfully presented in concept like a perfect setlist from start to finish, Marlowe achieves connection through a ride of uniqueness that swerves the normal comfort zone. His sophomore album, developed from over 200 shows in the last two years, is the culmination of Marlowe's steadfast dedication, and fans will soon see first-hand his tireless commitment to his craft, not only on the road, but also in the studio. "If I can continue to be this personal in my writing, I feel like it will connect to people in a deeper way," he shares. "That's all I want to do. And when you go deeper with yourself, you can connect deeper with other people."

The full track list for Sad Songs For The Soul Includes:

Burning House - Camaron Ochs (Cam), Jeff Bhasker, Tyler Johnson

Friend of Mine - Kameron Marlowe, Trannie Anderson, Jonathan Smith

Hello Whiskey - Kameron Marlowe, Kendell Marvel, Phil O'Donnell

Here Lies The Fool - Kameron Marlowe, Laci Kaye Booth, Ben West

Hungover You - Bryan Martin and Ben Roberts

The Basement - Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin/ R. Anthony Smith

Highway Song - Kameron Marlowe

How's The Leaving Going - Kameron Marlowe, Vince Gill, Lee Thomas Miller

Dear God - Kameron Marlowe, Kendell Marvel

If You Stay - Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin, R. Anthony Smith

