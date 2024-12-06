Kameron Marlowe Recruits Breaking Bad Star For 'Never Really Know' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Kameron Marlowe releases gut wrenching music video for his song, "Never Really Know." The music video is out now starring "Breaking Bad's" RJ Mitte. First appearing on Marlowe's Keepin' The Lights On album, "Never Really Know" tells the story of two individuals dealing with addiction and mental health challenges, highlighting how people often overlook issues that those in their circle might be facing. Written by Marlowe and James McNair.

Directed by Shane Drake, the music video showcases the secret struggles that the two main characters, Miss Carol and Tommy, are privately facing. The video emphasizes the importance of checking in on one another and how a simple ask, "are you okay?" can truly make an impact on someone's life.

Marlowe reflected on the experience of filming the music video, sharing "The actors did an incredible job bringing this story to life. Breaking Bad has always been one of my all-time favorite shows, so having RJ involved in this project was amazing. He truly embodied who Tommy is," says Marlowe. "I hope this video serves as a reminder to reach out to anyone who's been on your mind and check in on them."

With a voice that resonates like thunder in the heart of Nashville, Kameron Marlowe is hailed as one of Country music's most thrilling voices, leading to recognition as "one of our greatest living country singers," (MusicRow). He's been through some changes in his 27 years, from adapting to life on the road to achieving RIAA Platinum-certified status and gracing stages alongside Country music juggernauts. Raised in Kannapolis, N.C, Marlowe's musical journey began in church choirs and high school bands. After leaving college to support his family, he gained traction online and moved to Music City. His self-written viral hit "Giving You Up," born from personal heartache, catapulted him into the spotlight before striking a deal with Sony Music Nashville. His debut album We Were Cowboys followed suit and garnered both critical acclaim and GOLD and PLATINUM certified tracks, earning him recognition from industry tastemakers and streaming platforms alike. As his profile has grown, he's sold out headlining shows coast to coast and has toured with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson. Additionally, Marlowe is currently gearing up for the international leg of his "Keepin' the Lights On World Tour" which will kick off with a show on Dec. 10 in Germany - purchase tickets HERE. There's no question Marlowe is known for delivering high impact performances, with all the energy of a true rock show.

And now, his evolution unfolds further on his 16-track output, Keepin' The Lights On, out now, while his red-hot single, "Strangers" with Ella Langley spins at Country radio. The scope and maturity of the album establish him as a true force in today's Country music-a triple-threat singer, songwriter, and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and resonant vocals. It's a journey that delves deep into the human experience, touching on themes of mental health, battling feelings of inadequacy and the relentless pursuit of success. Marlowe lays it all on the line, revealing vulnerability in a way he's never done before. Rooted in unapologetic risk, fueled by vulnerability, and thoughtfully presented in concept like a perfect setlist from start to finish, Marlowe achieves connection through a ride of uniqueness that swerves the normal comfort zone. His sophomore album, developed from over 200 shows in the last two years, is the culmination of Marlowe's steadfast dedication, and fans will soon see first-hand his tireless commitment to his craft, not only on the road, but also in the studio. "If I can continue to be this personal in my writing, I feel like it will connect to people in a deeper way," he shares. "That's all I want to do. And when you go deeper with yourself, you can connect deeper with other people."

Related Stories

Kameron Marlowe Shares Cover Of Cam's 'Burning Hosue'

Kameron Marlowe Recruits Marcus King For 'High Hopes'

Kameron Marlowe's Fox & Friends Performance Goes Online

Kameron Marlowe and Ella Langley Unplug For 'Strangers'

News > Kameron Marlowe