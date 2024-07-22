Eli Young Band Receive Platinum Honors Ahead Of Washington DC Show

(RIAA) With hints of new music on the horizon, Eli Young Band brought their fan-tested track record to Washington, DC with the 10 Years: 10,000 Towns Tour. The run holds special significance for the band, who recently released deluxe and vinyl versions of the album of the same name, yet a surprise pre-show moment may have altered their standard setlist for their sold-out performance. Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson stopped by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) headquarters and were greeted with custom plaques celebrating their Platinum album LIFE AT BEST, plus chart-topping singles 5x Platinum "Crazy Girl" and 3x Platinum "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" (released via The Valory Music Co.).
"'Keep on dreaming ...' is a perfect lyric for the Eli Young Band," expressed lead singer Mike Eli. "Since college that is exactly what the four of us have done, and we are continuously grateful for these moments. We see the impact of our incredibly loyal fans and these RIAA certifications are as much for them as they are for us. Thank you to our team, our road family and everyone who has supported our dreams! Now let's find a spot in the bus to hang this new hardware ... see you all on the road!"
RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said, "We are so honored to once again celebrate with Mike, James, Jon and Chris! Holding tight to their Texas roots while finding fans in all corners of the country, it's incredible to recognize the reach of Eli Young Band's music. Congratulations on your new RIAA certifications!"
Previously named Billboard's No. 1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Award for Song of the Year, "Crazy Girl" remains EYB's highest certified title to date. Explore EYB's career tally here, boasting 13 million RIAA-certified units in the US alone.
Since the band's formation as college classmates 20 years ago, the Associated Press has celebrated EYB as "a smart, relevant antidote" to overdone clichés in Country music. The musical band of brothers has charted 14 singles on Billboard, including four No. 1 hits with "Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," 2x Platinum "Love Ain't" and Platinum "Drunk Last Night." Additionally, EYB has earned multiple GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Award nominations.
While selling out venues from coast-to-coast as strong headliners, EYB has also shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Chris Young, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band
