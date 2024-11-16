Hear Eli Young Band's New Song 'I'm Yours Amen'

(EBM) On the heels of multiple sold out shows earlier this summer, including an at-capacity performance at Washington, D.C.'s The Bullpen, multi-Platinum country hitmakers Eli Young Band release their new track "I'm Yours Amen", giving commitment a swaying soundtrack.

Co-written by lead singer Mike Eli with Jeffrey East, the romantically charged anthem stands as a warm-and-fuzzy tribute to the ecstasy of true love. Featuring a sunset melody and uplifting roots rock sound - led as always by Eli's distinctive vocal - the track has emerged as a feel-good Country singalong, built on the simple joy of knowing exactly where you're meant to be.

"When I got the idea for this song I was napping on the couch with my head on my wife's lap, and she was binging Grey's Anatomy," Eli explains. "I remember thinking 'This is the life!' - and from that 'I'm Yours Amen' was born.

"We wanted to write a song that said everything without saying too much," he goes on. "I remember me and Kacey's wedding day like it was yesterday, so it's incredible to capture that feeling in a song nearly 15 years later."

The release of "I'm Yours Amen" follows the comforting "Home in Hometown" (dropped earlier in 2024), as the never-changing EYB lineup of Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, and Chris Thompson mark the start of a fresh chapter.

Returning to their independent roots and the bold creative defiance that launched them into the mainstream with 2008's Level, a new set of tunes will continue to roll out through 2025. Recorded at Panhandle House Studio in their hometown of Denton, Texas - also the birthplace of Level - it promises to bring fans a full-circle moment driven by experience and a million miles of wisdom, from a band of brothers still very much in their prime.

Meanwhile, Eli Young Band continue to rack up accolades. Along with wrapping their 10 Years: 10,000 Towns Tour this summer, the band celebrated new certifications of their chart topping, Platinum album Life at Best, plus 5x Platinum single "Crazy Girl" and the 3x Platinum "Even If It Breaks Your Heart."

The band now boast 13 million RIAA-certified units in the US alone and are currently on the road headlining their Home in Hometown Tour with dates scheduled through December 21 at the legendary Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas.

Since the band's formation as college classmates more than two decades ago, the Associated Press has celebrated EYB as "a smart, relevant antidote" to overdone clichés in Country music. The musical band of brothers has charted 14 singles on Billboard, including four No. 1 hits with the aforementioned "Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," 2x Platinum "Love Ain't" and Platinum "Drunk Last Night." Additionally, EYB has earned multiple GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Award nominations.

While selling out venues from coast-to-coast as seasoned headliners, EYB has also shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Chris Young, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band. For current tour dates and more, visit eliyoungband.com and follow along on social media with @EliYoungBand.

Eli Young Band Home in Hometown Tour Dates are as follows:

Nov. 15 The Stockyard in Holiday, FL

Nov. 16 Wild Greg's Saloon in Lakeland, FL

Nov. 23 Desert Sky Festival in Mesa, AZ

Dec. 5 Wally's in Hampton Beach, NH

Dec. 6 Off The Rails in Worcester, MA

Dec. 14 The Post OG in Orange Grove, TX

Dec. 20 Rosa Hart Theatre in Lake Charles, LA

Dec. 21 Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, TX

