Jerry Douglas Reacts To Bluegrass Hall Of Fame Induction

(MP) Jerry Douglas has released a statement on being inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame this year. He has also been nominated for three International Bluegrass Music Association award:
He said of the Hall Of Fame honor, "I joined the IBMA at its inception and have enjoyed the yearly experience of being with so many friends, old and new at each of these conventions and the many live shows that are spawned from its existence.
"This year the IBMA has given me the ultimate award, inducting me into the Hall of Fame, where some of my peers, heroes and the originators of Bluegrass Music reside. It's hard to believe that I was just a kid leaning on the side stage rail listening to all the music I had dreamed about. Suddenly, I'm one of those musicians onstage playing to the kids leaning on the rails.
"Thank you to all the voting members of the IBMA for these wonderful years of inspiration and enjoyment. I am humbled by your honors."
His nominations for the International Bluegrass Music Association awards are:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: CITY OF GOLD - MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY (ARTIST); JERRY DOUGLAS AND MOLLY TUTTLE (PRODUCERS); NONESUCH RECORDS (LABEL)
COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR: FALL IN TENNESSEE - AUTHENTIC UNLIMITED WITH JERRY DOUGLAS (ARTISTS); JOHN MEADOR/BOB
RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DOUGLAS, the preeminent master of the resophonic guitar, is a 16x GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, band leader, producer, composer, and member of Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1998. Few artists have made as deep of an impact on modern music as Jerry Douglas. He's earned 30 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, and been deemed a 3x CMA "Musician of the Year." Additionally, he's a 10x Academy of Country Music-award recipient in the Specialty Instrument category and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association.
As a session musician with an estimated two thousand studio albums and tracks to his credit, Douglas is an unrivaled master of versatility. With 12 solo albums and two with The Jerry Douglas Band, his forthcoming album, The Set, is set for release on September 20, 2024.
