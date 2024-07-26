McBride & The Ride Share New Version Of No More Cryin'

(2911) Celebrating their 35th Anniversary, ACM and CMA nominees McBride & The Ride are excited to release their new track "No More Cryin'" from their upcoming LIVE EP due out October 18. For the first time, the legendary '90s group that soared to the top of the charts with hits like "Love On The Loose, Heart On The Run," "Sacred Ground," and "Going Out of My Mind" is releasing live recordings of their hottest singles and most requested songs. Featuring all three original members-Terry McBride (vocals/bass), Ray Herndon (vocals/guitar), and Billy Thomas (vocals/drums)-the group makes it easier than ever to enjoy their live performances anytime you want.

"We got to do a lot of cool stuff back in the '90s and getting to be in the movie "8 Seconds" is still a highlight," says McBride. "Being asked to write and record the first single for the soundtrack was also a big thrill and three decades later we still enjoy performing "No More Cryin'" each night at our shows."

"Considering the ongoing popularity of the '90s cult rodeo film '8 Seconds,' we realized back then our band had struck gold being a part and having our song as the lead-off single," shares Billy Thomas. "We'd now love to take you back with a new, rockin' LIVE recorded version of "No More Cryin'" from that soundtrack on its 35th anniversary! Enjoy!"

"This song has always been really fun to play live, so when we recorded two of our shows this year at my venue in Scottsdale, Arizona called Handlebar J, "No More Cryin'" stood out as one that we had to include on our LIVE EP," smiles Ray Herndon. "With the 30th anniversary of the iconic movie '8 Seconds,' and McBride & The Ride playing a part in this movie's legacy, we felt it's the perfect time to re-introduce this song to our long-time fans, as well as new ones."

McBride & The Ride recently released "Amarillo Sky" as the first track from their LIVE EP, which was premiered by Center Stage Magazine. They continue their 'Cool To Be Country' tour with several shows throughout the country including Chief's on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. They will also be traveling to Georgia and Texas while continuing to add dates to their schedule. Fans can expect to hear their biggest hits from the '90s as well as fan favorites from their first three albums, Amarillo Sky, and their comeback EP, Marlboros & Avon, which was released in 2023. On top of celebrating their 35th anniversary as a band, McBride & The Ride is also excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster hit movie 8 Seconds, starring Luke Perry in which their single "No More Cryin'" was included on the soundtrack and the band also appeared in the film.

McBride & The Ride Tour Schedule with more being announced soon!

SEP 13 - Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre / New Braunfels, Texas

SEP 14 - Dosey Doe Big Barn / The Woodlands, Texas

OCT 25 - Chief's on Broadway / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 19 - Calhoun County Fair / Port Lavaca, Texas

NOV 09 - Alapaha Station Celebration / Alapaha, Ga.

