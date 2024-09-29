McBride & The Ride Stream 'Going Out Of My Mind'

(2911) In celebration of their 35th anniversary, ACM and CMA nominees McBride & The Ride are thrilled to release their new track, "Going Out Of My Mind," from their upcoming 'LIVE AT HANDLEBAR J' EP, set to drop on October 25. For the first time, the iconic '90s group-known for chart-toppers like "Love On The Loose, Heart On The Run," "Sacred Ground," and "Going Out Of My Mind"-is offering live recordings of their biggest hits and fan favorites. Featuring all three original members-Terry McBride (vocals/bass), Ray Herndon (vocals/guitar), and Billy Thomas (vocals/drums)-fans can now relive their legendary performances anytime. Premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine, "Going Out Of My Mind" is available now!

"To me, this song is timeless, as soon as the crowd hears the first few notes of the intro they cheer," shares Ray Herndon. "It's so cool for us to still get that reaction 30 years later and is why we've included it on our new LIVE EP."

"I feel this song epitomizes our band statement, showcasing all of our combined talents on stage to deliver a true 90's country band sound that is unmistakable," adds Billy Thomas.

Terry McBride is also the featured guest on T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 throughout October.

"It's always great visiting with T. Graham Brown and on LIVE WIRE. I've known him for years and his new album 'From Memphis To Muscle Shoals' is killer," shares Terry McBride. "Check out the interview and portions of our LIVE EP this October on Prime Country."

Airings For LIVE WIRE in October include:

Wednesday, October 02 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, October 03 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, October 06 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, October 08 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, October 10 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, October 19 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, October 20 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, October 21 @ 12 pm ET

