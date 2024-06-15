McBride & The Ride Share New Version Of 'Amarillo Sky'

(2911) Celebrating their 35th Anniversary, ACM and CMA nominees McBride & The Ride are excited to release their new track "Amarillo Sky" from their upcoming Live EP due out later this fall. For the first time, the legendary 90s group who shot to the top of the charts with hits such as "Love on the Loose, Heart on the Run," "Sacred Ground," and "Going Out of My Mind," are releasing live recordings of their hottest singles and most requested songs. With all three original members, Ray Herndon (vocals/guitar), Terry McBride (vocals/bass), and Billy Thomas (vocals/drums), the group has made it easier than ever to hear their songs, live any time you want! Premiered by Center Stage Magazine, "Amarillo Sky" is available now!

"We first recorded Amarillo Sky back in 2002 and it quickly became not only a band favorite, but a fan favorite," shares Terry McBride. "We still enjoy playing it over twenty years later. The first time I heard it, I felt an instant connection. The vivid Texas imagery of that tractor making another round under the Amarillo sky struck a chord with my Lone Star heart, and it still resonates with me today."

"We recorded the new Live EP at Handlebar J in Scottsdale, Arizona earlier this year," shares Ray Herndon. "We did two sold-out shows and took the best recordings from both to create our first live EP. We are thrilled with the outcome and hope you love it too!"

"It's exciting to be back in the studio and on the road with my two old buddies," smiles Billy Thomas. "I'm looking forward to sharing what we do LIVE with all of our fans out there!"

McBride & The Ride continues their "Cool To Be Country" tour with several shows throughout the country including Chief's on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. They will travel to Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, and Texas while continuing to add dates to their schedule. Fans can expect to hear their biggest hits from the 90s as well as fan favorites from their first three albums, Amarillo Sky, and their comeback EP, Marlboros & Avon, which was released in 2023. On top of celebrating their 35th anniversary as a band, McBride & The Ride is also excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster hit movie '8 Seconds,' starring Luke Perry in which their single "No More Cryin'" was included on the soundtrack and the band also appeared in the film.

McBride & The Ride Tour Schedule:

JUN 15 - Chief's on Broadway / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 21 - Rollie's / Sauk Rapids, Minn.

JUN 22 - Knuckleheads / Kansas City, Mo.

JUN 28 - Park County Fairgrounds and Parks / Livingston, Mont.

JUL 12 - Forest Park / Denison, Texas

JUL 13 - High Horse Saloon / Texas City, Texas

SEP 13 - Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre / New Braunfels, Texas

SEP 14 - Dosey Doe Big Barn / The Woodlands, Texas

Related Stories

McBride & The Ride Share New Song 'That's How You Know'

Mcbride & The Ride Use Fan Images In 'Along Comes A Girl' Video

McBride & The Ride Share 'Honky Tonk Song'

Deep Purple Welcome Guitarist Simon McBride As Permanent Band Member (2022 In Review)

News > McBride