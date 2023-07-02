McBride & The Ride Share New Song 'That's How You Know'

Cover art

(RG) ACM/CMA nominees, McBride & The Ride, continue to quench the thirst of fans needing their fix of the harmony based trio with the release of their latest single, "That's How You Know." Billy Thomas, Ray Herndon and Terry McBride joined forces with prolific songwriter Brice Long to answer the age-old question on this sure-to-entertain track off their highly anticipated EP coming July 28.

"'That's How You Know' was a labor of love in the studio," McBride shares of their sessions at the iconic Nashville recording studio, The Sound Emporium, which gave birth to the rockin', broken down, driving intro of the song. "We had no doubt that the song had something special. Once we established the intro we were off and running and never looked back."

Drummer and vocalist Billy Thomas agrees that something special happened with this song. "We've all written for decades now with others and had fine results. But when the three of us are in a room together, a healthy artistic synthesis takes place." The result is a straight shooting song full of anecdotes for the lovelorn dripping with McBride & The Ride's signature harmonies.

Since the band's reunification last year fans have flocked to their shows, radio, streaming platforms, and social media to express their enthusiasm for their return. Many fans and radio executives believe McBride & The Ride are better than ever. With sold out shows at the historic Grand Ole Opry and Bridgestone Arena with the Nashville Predators, as well as a Top 30 independent single on country radio, it is easy to see why.

And the thing is, they're just getting started. Their 5 song EP Marlboros & Avon formally marks their return to the country space and the beginning of a new chapter. "At the end of the day, it's all about the music and the connection it creates between us and our fans," shares Ray Herndon (guitar/vocals). "We can't wait to keep writing and recording great music together and sharing it with the world."

Related Stories

Mcbride & The Ride Use Fan Images In 'Along Comes A Girl' Video

McBride & The Ride Share 'Honky Tonk Song'

Deep Purple Welcome Guitarist Simon McBride As Permanent Band Member (2022 In Review)

Martina McBride Announces 12th Annual The Joy of Christmas Tour

More McBride News