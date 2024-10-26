McBride & The Ride Celebrate 35 Years With New EP

(2911) In honor of their 35th anniversary, ACM and CMA nominees McBride & The Ride are excited to release their new EP, Live At Handlebar J! For the first time, the beloved '90s country group-famous for hits like "Love On The Loose, Heart On The Run," "Sacred Ground," and "Going Out Of My Mind"-offers live versions of their biggest songs and fan favorites. Featuring all three original members-Terry McBride (vocals/bass), Ray Herndon (vocals/guitar), and Billy Thomas (vocals/drums)-fans can now experience their iconic performances anytime, anywhere.

"We met in '89 and really got to know each other by spending a lot of time rehearsing and working out those three-part harmonies," shares McBride. "Our sound guy would record our performance each night so we could critique our set and work on ways to improve our live show. We even set up amps and spent our downtime rehearsing on the bus as we were going down road. We took a lot of pride in sounding good back then and three decades later we still do. Our fans always wanted us to record a live record so this new live EP is for the fans and anyone who's never had a chance to hear McBride & The Ride live." Check it out here.

McBride & The Ride recently released "Amarillo Sky" as the first track from their LIVE EP, which was premiered by Center Stage Magazine, and followed it up with "No More Cryin', which was premiered by Cowboys & Indians. Their latest single, "Going Out Of My Mind" was premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine. As part of their release celebration, McBride & The Ride will take the stage at Chief's on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee tonight. The band will also hit the road with stops in Georgia and Texas, with more dates being added to their tour schedule. Fans can look forward to hearing the group's biggest '90s hits, along with fan favorites from their first three albums, Amarillo Sky, and tracks from their 2023 comeback EP, Marlboros & Avon.

'Live At Handlebar J' Track Listing:

1. Amarillo Sky - Premiered by Center Stage Magazine

2. No More Cryin' - Premiered By Cowboys & Indians

3. Going Out Of My Mind - Premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine

4. Trick Rider - Premiered by The Music Universe

5. Tell Me Again - Premiered by The Hollywood Times

6. Felicia - Premiered by RFD-TV

On top of celebrating their 35th anniversary as a band, McBride & The Ride is also excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster hit movie 8 Seconds, starring Luke Perry in which their single "No More Cryin'" was included on the soundtrack and the band also appeared in the film.

Related Stories

McBride & The Ride Stream 'Going Out Of My Mind'

McBride & The Ride Share New Version Of No More Cryin'

McBride & The Ride Share New Version Of 'Amarillo Sky'

McBride & The Ride Share New Song 'That's How You Know'

News > McBride