mgk and Jelly Roll Hit 'Lonely Road' In New Video

() After teasing their upcoming collaboration last week for "Lonely Road," mgk and Jelly Roll unveiled the video for their newest release. Playing the role of car mechanics, mgk and Jelly Roll endure financial difficulties while trying to provide for their families in the Sam Cahill-directed video.
Megan Fox and Bunnie Xo guest star in the cautionary tale that finds mgk orchestrating a master plan to take care of Fox and his family. The alliance in star power makes "Lonely Road" a must-listen for rock and country enthusiasts aliike. "Lonely Road" made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, CMT, CMT Music, CMT Equal Play and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.
Last month, mgk shared an intimate performance video of his "Sun To Me" cover by country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan, which debuted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart following release. Jelly Roll will launch his upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour this August and will perform today the Harley Davidson Homecoming in Milwaukee, WI.
