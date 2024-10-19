mgk Premieres 'El Pistolero' Video

(Interscope) Continuing to celebrate his Hotel Diablo: floor 13 edition, mgk returns with an action-packed video of the fan-favorite track "El Pistolero." Directed by Sam Cahill, mgk morphs into a nimble warrior capable of taking down his opponents.

No matter the task, he thrives in competition, barreling through every rival with relative ease and proving why he's one of music's most formidable artists. "I can do rap or country or punk, or say "f*ck it, and do nu-metal," he spits after decimating his latest batch of competitors.

"El Pistolero" remains a heavy favorite amongst fans from mgk's Hotel Diablo: floor 13 edition and sparked the release of his latest video. He also relaunched exclusive Hotel Diablo merchandise for the fifth anniversary and a commemorative Zoetrope Vinyl, celebrating the success behind his 2019 album. Hotel Diablo debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and is RIAA-certified Gold.

Recently, mgk teamed up with Jelly Roll and Travis Barker for a captivating performance of "Lonely Road" at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Peaking at No. 33 on the Hot 100, "Lonely Road" remains an active player during its 11th week, landing at No. 17 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Last month, the song won "Best Crossover" at the People's Choice Country Awards. It was one of two awards won by mgk, the other being Best Cover for his Zach Bryan rendition of "Sun To Me." Aside from being a winner that night, mgk was the night's closing act, as he delivered a stirring solo performance of "Lonely Road."

