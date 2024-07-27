Dylan Marlowe Announces New Album With 'Devil On My Shoulder'

(Sony Music Nashville) Dylan Marlowe today announces that his reflective debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, will be available on Sept. 27. Marlowe also shared a new track from the album today, titled "Devil On My Shoulder." Written by Marlowe with Beau Bailey, Rocky Block, and Kyle Fishman, the gritty, nostalgia-infused song tells the story of a narrator unable to move on from an ex.

"I wrote 'Devil On My Shoulder' with Kyle Fishman, Beau Bailey, and Rocky Block," Marlowe shared. "When I got there that morning, Kyle had a really cool track that needed some words and I had the idea of 'devil on my shoulder.' We wanted to find a different angle with the phrase so the song talks about how sometimes you can try everything you can to get over somebody, but you still can't at the end of the day. I think it's a fun song and I hope y'all enjoy it."

With critics already taking note of how Marlowe's live show "defines country music"(Music Row), Marlowe has also established himself as a songwriter, co-writing every song on his debut album and penning the title track solo. With the majority of the songs produced by Joe Fox and "The Fence" produced by Mikey Reeves, the project will include 15 tracks, including a collaboration with Riley Green.

Marlowe shared his excitement for the project, stating, "Mid-Twenties Crisis is a record I wrote in my mid-twenties, really over the last two or three years. There's a bunch of songs that are going to be fun to play live. I also thought it was really important to make sure I had some deeper lyrics as well. 'Mid-Twenties Crisis' was actually the last song to make the record. I'm so proud of that song - it's kind of vulnerable but I hope y'all can relate and that you love the record."

The full track list includes:

Side A

Heaven's Sake - Dylan Marlowe / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox

Deer on the Wall - Dylan Marlowe / Zach Abend / Seth Ennis

Mid-Twenties Crisis - Dylan Marlowe

Heart Brakes - Dylan Marlowe / Jordan Minton / Lindsay Rimes

Stick to My Guns (feat. Riley Green) - Dylan Marlowe / Benjy Davis / Abram Dean / Joe Fox / Reid Isbell

Hungover in a Deer Stand - Dylan Marlowe / Trannie Anderson / Ryan Beaver / David Garcia

Hang It Up - Dylan Marlowe / Tyler Chambers

Side B

Shop Radio - Dylan Marlowe / Tyler Chambers / Johnny McGuire

Devil on My Shoulder - Dylan Marlowe / Beau Bailey / Rocky Block / Kyle Fishman

I Never Miss - Dylan Marlowe / Rocky Block / Mark Holman / Blake Pendergrass

There Goes That - Dylan Marlowe / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox

Boys Back Home (feat. Dylan Scott) - Dylan Marlowe / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox

You Did It Too - Dylan Marlowe / Dallas Davidson / Joe Fox

Bat Outta Hell (With a Boat on the Back) - Dylan Marlowe / Jessie Jo Dillon / Kyle Fishman

The Fence - Dylan Marlowe / Jimi Bell / Tyler Chambers / Benjy Davis / Seth Ennis / Mikey Reeves

Along with announcing his debut album, Marlowe has been on the road all summer, currently on tour with Dan + Shay for the "Dan + Shay: Heartbreak On The Map Tour." Additionally, Marlowe's "Boys Back Home," featuring Dylan Scott - which earned over 3.2 million global streams in its first week - is in the top 40 and rising at country radio now.

Related Stories

Dylan Marlowe Streams 'Dirt Road When I Die' EP

Dylan Marlowe Gets Married and Surprises Bride With New Song

Dylan Marlowe Premieres New Song 'Grew Up Country'

News > Dylan Marlowe