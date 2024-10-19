Dylan Marlowe Strikes Gold With 'Boys Back Home' (feat. Dylan Scott

(SMN) Dubbed an artist with "range, depth, and undeniable star power," (All Country News), Sony Music Nashville's Dylan Marlowe reached a new milestone with his single "Boys Back Home" (feat. Dylan Scott) being certified gold by the RIAA, marking his first-ever gold single.

Ahead of his Nashville show yesterday, Sony Music Nashville and Play It Again Music surprised Marlowe with a celebratory toast and presented him with a plaque to commemorate the achievement during an intimate gathering with Marlowe's family, friends, and team. Marlowe's "Boys Back Home" (feat. Dylan Scott), a track that "cranks the dial up to 10," (Taste of Country), continues to garner success, earning 138 million streams worldwide and currently sitting in the Top 25 and climbing at country radio.

Previously being recognized for how his live show "defines country music," (Music Row), Marlowe celebrated the release of his debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, by treating his fans to a free headlining show on the mainstage of Nashville's Cannery Hall, leading to a capacity crowd. Marlowe opened the show with a rocking performance of the album's first track, "Heaven's Sake," later playing "The Fence" solo and acoustic, sharing the story of how his wife, Nat, inspired the track. Marlowe also connected with the audience, asking if anyone was in their 20s - resulting in explosive cheers - before launching into the story behind his debut album's title track, "Mid-Twenties Crisis," and then delivering a heartfelt performance of the song. The packed crowd sang along throughout the show, with attendees especially excited for Marlowe's encore, a high-energy rendition of "Boys Back Home."

In addition to his Nashville show, Marlowe also recently announced his headlining "Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour" for 2025. Marlowe will hit the road in January, with the first show of the tour taking place in New York City at the Gramercy Theatre on Jan. 23. The tour will feature a total of 12 dates, each in a different state. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Dylan Marlowe's "Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour" Dates Include:

Jan. 23 Gramercy Theatre New York, New York

Jan. 24 TLA Philadelphia, PA

Jan. 25 Royale Boston, MA

Jan. 30 Elevation Grand Rapids, MI

Jan. 31 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

Feb. 1 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 6 Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY

Feb. 7 Joe's On Weed Street Chicago, IL

Feb. 8 The Blue Note Columbia, MO

Feb. 13 Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN

Feb. 14 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA

