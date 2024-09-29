Dylan Marlowe Delivers 'Mid-Twenties Crisis'

(SMN) Sony Music Nashville artist Dylan Marlowe releases his debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, dubbed "a debut album that will act as a highly effective springboard for a storied career in country music," (Holler). Featuring 15 tracks all co-written by Marlowe, the project can be streamed here.

With the majority of the album produced by Joe Fox and "The Fence" produced by Mikey Reeves, the album embodies the roller coaster of life in one's twenties, with Marlowe infusing several of the songs with inspiration from his own life. Marlowe penned the title track solo and at the end of the album creation process, tying the project together. Mid-Twenties Crisis fuses Nashville story craft and country-punk energy with angsty defiance and a clever smirk, as Marlowe captures the beautiful torment of the 20s decade.

The album's themes run the gamut from raising a glass to old friends, reflecting on life, remembering one's roots, experiencing both crushing heartbreak and being in love, to everything in between. Along with 10 new tracks, a few of Marlowe's previously released tracks appear on the project including the "very hooky" (Music Row) "Devil On My Shoulder," "Heart Brakes," and "Boys Back Home" (feat. Dylan Scott), which is currently in the Top 25 and climbing at country radio.

"I've been working on these songs throughout the past few years, so to have them out in the world is really cool," Marlowe shared. "I think there's a song on the album for everyone no matter what's going on in your life. Hope y'all love it!"

The full track list for Mid-Twenties Crisis includes:

Heaven's Sake - Dylan Marlowe / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox

Deer on the Wall - Dylan Marlowe / Zach Abend / Seth Ennis

Mid-Twenties Crisis - Dylan Marlowe

Heart Brakes - Dylan Marlowe / Jordan Minton / Lindsay Rimes

Stick to My Guns (feat. Riley Green) Dylan Marlowe / Benjy Davis / Abram Dean / Joe Fox / Reid Isbell

Hungover in a Deer Stand - Dylan Marlowe / Trannie Anderson / Ryan Beaver / David Garcia

Hang It Up - Dylan Marlowe / Tyler Chambers

Shop Radio - Dylan Marlowe / Tyler Chambers / Johnny McGuire

Devil on My Shoulder - Dylan Marlowe / Beau Bailey / Rocky Block / Kyle Fishman

I Never Miss - Dylan Marlowe / Rocky Block / Mark Holman / Blake Pendergrass

There Goes That - Dylan Marlowe / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox

Boys Back Home (feat. Dylan Scott) - Dylan Marlowe / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox

You Did It Too - Dylan Marlowe / Dallas Davidson / Joe Fox

Bat Outta Hell (With a Boat on the Back) -Dylan Marlowe / Jessie Jo Dillon / Kyle Fishman

The Fence- Dylan Marlowe / Jimi Bell / Tyler Chambers / Benjy Davis / Seth Ennis / Mikey Reeves

